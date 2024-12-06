5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 wealthy celebrities are hoping the holiday season has a miracle in store for them.
Flavor Flav claims he was asked to leave after spending time with the Backstreet Boys in their greenroom backstage at NBC's annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday night. Flav tweeted that he was invited to the event but said that when he arrived at the Backstreet Boys' dressing room, security quickly intervened. He alleged that NBC didn't want him in the area and asked him to leave.
Flav described the incident as a confusing moment, saying, "At the same time... their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content." Flav appeared dejected by the experience, especially given what he described as his contributions to NBC over the years.
He elaborated, writing, "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics." Flav referred to his notable appearances at the Olympic Games, most recently during the 2024 event in Paris.
Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson commented on the situation, saying he didn’t witness Flav being asked to leave but would have intervened if he had. Richardson mentioned that he greeted Flav with a quick "dap" before their performance but noted the greenroom was chaotic, with security on high alert.
According to reports, Flav wasn’t on the guest list but managed to charm his way backstage. However, when security discovered he was there uninvited, they asked him to leave. Flav tweeted his rant, but then subsequently deleted it.
I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken.— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 5, 2024
Federal prosecutors are alleging that Lil Durk is the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. However, his attorneys argue this is a clear example of prosecutors relying on rap lyrics instead of substantive evidence to build a case against the Chicago rapper.
Durk’s legal team told TMZ, "When you see an artist’s rap lyrics quoted as 'evidence' against them, it is a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person."
The prosecution is reportedly using lyrics from Babyface Ray's song "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy," where Durk rapped:
"Told me they got an addy (gooo) / Got location (gooo) Green light (go, go, go, go, go) / Look on the news and see your son, you screamin’, 'No, no' (p**y!!!)"*
This track was released a few months after the murder, but critics argue that lyrics alone are insufficient to convict Durk. While prosecutors attempt to link his words to the crime, they may need far more compelling evidence to substantiate their claims.
A technician at Boeing's satellite factory in Los Angeles has come forward as the latest whistleblower, raising concerns about the company's alleged disregard for safety. Craig Garriott has accused Boeing of prioritizing profit over employee well-being, claiming that management routinely dismisses safety complaints.
Garriott criticized executives for pushing increased production at the plant, which he says has created a "toxic culture" and led to a dangerous work environment for employees. In April, he filed a lawsuit against Boeing, alleging retaliation for speaking out, with management labeling him a "troublemaker." Garriott expressed fears that no one will take these concerns seriously until a tragedy occurs.
In October, union workers also filed a federal complaint against Boeing, echoing similar safety concerns. An unnamed technician told CBS News that safety at Boeing had become "an afterthought" in recent years.
The gravity of the issue was underscored earlier this year when another whistleblower, John Barnett, took his own life in March after giving a deposition in a legal case against Boeing in South Carolina.
As Q4 unfolds, these revelations paint a troubling picture for the aerospace giant. Prospective employees may want to reconsider before joining a company facing such serious allegations about its workplace culture and safety practices. At least Boeing's CEO can rest easy as he doesn't run a health insurance company.
Martin Lawrence's daughter is marrying Eddie Murphy's son, and Martin is footing the bill. According to Martin, he didn’t volunteer for the expense—Eddie pointed out that he has already paid for six of his children’s weddings.
Eddie, who has 10 children, reportedly told Martin that it’s his turn to contribute, humorously suggesting that all of Eddie's children are destined to marry Martin’s. Despite the nudge, Martin says he doesn’t mind covering the costs.
Details about the wedding date remain unclear, but with both fathers being incredibly wealthy, the event is sure to be an extravagant affair.
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is reversing a controversial policy decision that imposed a time limit on anesthesia for patients in New York, Connecticut, and Missouri. Additionally, the company appears to have removed its "About Us" page from its website. These developments come in the wake of the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Thompson was en route to an investor meeting in New York City when he tragically lost his life in a public incident. Following his death, some Americans took to social media, expressing strong opinions about the CEO, with some controversially celebrating his passing.
Reports from UnitedHealthcare employees suggest that Thompson had intentions of reforming the company, but during his three-year tenure, the insurer recorded the highest denial rates in the industry, at approximately 30%.
In light of this, Anthem appears to be reevaluating its stance, recognizing the backlash against policies that contribute to medical debt and insecurity. The company has begun walking back its anesthesia policy, especially as its denial rate remains high, hovering around 23%. Many hope this signals a broader shift toward prioritizing patients' needs over corporate profits, avoiding further tragedies or denial of necessary medical care.