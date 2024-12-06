5 People Having A Bad Week

Flavor Flav claims he was asked to leave after spending time with the Backstreet Boys in their greenroom backstage at NBC's annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday night. Flav tweeted that he was invited to the event but said that when he arrived at the Backstreet Boys' dressing room, security quickly intervened. He alleged that NBC didn't want him in the area and asked him to leave.

Flav described the incident as a confusing moment, saying, "At the same time... their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content." Flav appeared dejected by the experience, especially given what he described as his contributions to NBC over the years.

He elaborated, writing, "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics." Flav referred to his notable appearances at the Olympic Games, most recently during the 2024 event in Paris.