5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 folks are hoping the holidays get better ASAP!
Kim broke her foot last week and has been keeping herself mobile using a scooter. She was in New York City for a SKIMS event, where she visited her flagship store, looking stylish while scooting around.
The SKIMS store is located down a flight of steps, so Kim needed assistance from her security team to make her way inside. Despite the injury, she’s determined not to let her broken foot disrupt her plans.
It’s still unclear how the injury occurred, but Kim revealed that it happened during the Thanksgiving holiday. Perhaps this experience will inspire her to install an accessibility ramp at the SKIMS store?
Tasha K claims she’s bankrupt and unable to pay the $3.4 million she still owes rapper Cardi B after losing the 2022 defamation case. However, Cardi is urging the courts to reject Tasha’s bankruptcy claims, alleging they are fraudulent.
Cardi’s lawyers filed documents in a Florida bankruptcy court, accusing Tasha of fraudulently transferring assets and income into her husband’s name and business. Additionally, Cardi claims to have discovered multiple offshore trust accounts held by Tasha in locations such as the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia (the country).
Despite claiming bankruptcy, Cardi notes that Tasha continues to live a life of luxury, including upgrading to a $7,000-a-month luxury apartment—a lifestyle inconsistent with typical bankruptcy claims. Cardi also highlighted Tasha’s lavish social media presence, where she frequently flaunts high-end clothing, handbags, and jewelry.
Cardi is asking the judge to dismiss Tasha’s bankruptcy case and bar her from refiling for the next two years, during which Cardi aims to collect the millions owed by the blogger. Tasha lost the defamation case after spreading false claims about Cardi on her show, alleging that the rapper was a drug-abusing prostitute with STIs.
Move over, Tom Sandoval! There's a new Vanderpump Rules star making headlines for a scandal. James Kennedy, another cast member of Vanderpump Rules, has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Kennedy allegedly got into an argument with a woman on Tuesday evening and was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. One of James' exes, Kristen Doute, addressed the news on Instagram with a single word: "Finally."
James and Kristen dated from 2013 to 2015, with much of their tumultuous relationship playing out on Vanderpump Rules. The pair was known for their contentious and explosive arguments, which were featured prominently over several seasons of the show.
James' former fiancée, Rachel Leviss, also weighed in through her attorneys, stating, "This news is, unfortunately, not surprising. Rachel's lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy's long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse."
As previously explained, Durk is currently being held in jail for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire scheme. Federal authorities now assert that he is too dangerous to be released on bail, citing possible links between the Chicago rap star and another alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Durk's legal team has been working diligently to secure bail, but federal prosecutors appear to have derailed those efforts. On Thursday, prosecutors unsealed a warrant from April 2023, alleging that Durk "offered money for people to kill those responsible for his brother's murder." This pattern of behavior may also be linked to the January 2022 shooting death of 24-year-old Stephon Mack.
Federal authorities have presented text messages from two suspects, one of which allegedly reads, "Did Durk give you that money?" This development comes after Durk's lawyers mocked prosecutors for attempting to use his rap lyrics as evidence of guilt. In his song AHHH HA, Durk rapped, "My brother D-Thang just got killed, and I been slow since / But we got back on they ass / I bet they know this."
Welcome to a stage of society where threatening a company can carry legal ramifications. A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after her insurance company called the police, alleging she made a threat using language associated with the incident involving Brian Thomas, the former CEO of United Healthcare.
Briana Boston reportedly had her claims denied by BlueCross BlueShield, another insurer notorious for claim denials. Frustrated, she called the company, and at the end of the conversation allegedly said, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."
"Deny, Depose, Defend" were the words carved onto shell casings found at the scene of Brian Thomas' death. The insurance company took Boston’s comment seriously, and authorities appear eager to send a message: do not threaten companies during recorded calls.
The 42-year-old is being charged with making a copycat threat against health insurers. However, her lawyers argue that this charge infringes on her right to free speech, stating, “If all these kinds of threats were arrestable offenses, the police would be arresting half of Twitter right now.”
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary commented on CNN, saying that CEOs are taking the wrong lessons from Thomas’ death. O’Leary argued that CEOs need to "read the room" and understand that hiring more security is not the solution to growing public outrage toward the ruling class.
Class consciousness appears to be on the rise in the aftermath of the UHC CEO incident. Heart-wrenching stories of people confronting their own mortality because medically necessary coverage is denied flood social media. People seem to be realizing that this is a problem affecting individuals across the economic spectrum.