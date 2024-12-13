5 People Having a Bad Week

Kim broke her foot last week and has been keeping herself mobile using a scooter. She was in New York City for a SKIMS event, where she visited her flagship store, looking stylish while scooting around.

The SKIMS store is located down a flight of steps, so Kim needed assistance from her security team to make her way inside. Despite the injury, she’s determined not to let her broken foot disrupt her plans.

It’s still unclear how the injury occurred, but Kim revealed that it happened during the Thanksgiving holiday. Perhaps this experience will inspire her to install an accessibility ramp at the SKIMS store?

4. Tasha K because Cardi B is accusing her of hiding money offshore.