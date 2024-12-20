5 People Having A Bad Week

These celebs are going into the Christmas week down bad.
Investors in the viral sensation are suing the creators of the Hawk Tuah girl’s cryptocurrency after it lost most of its value in a single day. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, investors in Welch's Memecoin, known as the "$HAWK token," are accusing the Tuah The Moon Foundation—an organization based in the Cayman Islands that profited from the coin's sales—of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency that was allegedly never properly registered.
Welch, who gained fame after a viral TikTok interview and now hosts a successful podcast called Talk Tuah on Betr (owned by Jake Paul and Joey Levy), is not directly named as a defendant. However, her association with the currency has raised concerns, as her name remains attached to the project—a less-than-ideal situation for the viral sensation.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the creators took advantage of first-time cryptocurrency participants, many of whom suffered significant losses when the token's value dropped 90% following an initial rapid rise. The plaintiffs clarify that they are not accusing the creators of fraud or reckless conduct but are instead alleging negligence in relation to the Securities Act.
Ethan Slater, who famously left his wife to date Ariana Grande, is catching some indirect shade from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay. While Lilly isn’t directly criticizing Ethan or Ariana, she is apologizing to her therapy patients for no longer being able to live an anonymous life due to Ethan’s actions.
Jay, a clinical psychologist who had been with Slater since high school, penned an essay for The Cut reflecting on the public nature of their breakup. In the essay, Lilly laments becoming a public spectacle despite working in a profession where maintaining anonymity benefits her patients.
She mentions how promotions for Wicked—the movie where Slater and Grande met—serve as a constant reminder of her grief. Although she doesn’t directly attack Ethan or Ariana, she acknowledges that the ordeal stems from Slater’s decision to leave her after filming the movie.
Despite everything, Jay is complimentary of Slater’s dedication to parenting their son. Grande and Slater finalized their respective divorces earlier this year, several months after moving in together in New York City.
Jeff Bezos, known for allegedly running one of the most brutal companies in terms of workers’ rights, is facing criticism from employees during Amazon’s busiest time of the year. The company has refused to negotiate with the Teamsters, prompting workers to demand compliance with labor laws or face a mass strike.
Amazon has been accused of using illegal union-busting tactics to prevent workers from unionizing. Delivery drivers at seven Amazon facilities in New York, California, Illinois, and Georgia went on strike Thursday, supported by the Teamsters union, to pressure the company into agreeing to a labor contract.
The workers authorized the strikes and took to the picket lines after Amazon ignored the union's Sunday deadline for contract negotiations. According to The New York Times, the National Labor Relations Board has accused Amazon of refusing to bargain with employees. Meanwhile, Bezos appears undisturbed, continuing business as usual.
In an era where CEOs are often seen as some of the most reviled figures in the country, perhaps the billionaire could spare a small percentage of his wealth to provide employees with livable wages and basic necessities like bathroom breaks?
Lanez is reportedly unhappy with Megan Thee Stallion's restraining order against him, and his legal team claims Megan is fabricating accusations. They stated, "Megan's claim that Tory filed legal documents to undermine her new Amazon Prime documentary is 'ridiculous.'" According to them, the timing of the filings was simply to comply with legal deadlines.
Megan alleges that Tory is waging psychological warfare by reportedly employing an army of bloggers to spread negative stories about her online. Sources told TMZ that Megan's legal team allegedly has proof linking Tory to a blogger who has been targeting her. However, Tory's legal team denies the claim, telling TMZ that payments made by Tory's father to the blogger had nothing to do with Tory.
Additionally, Tory's legal team criticized Megan, pointing out her past denial of having a sexual relationship with him during an interview with Gayle King. They used this to argue that people should stop believing the narrative her team is presenting.
Lizzo has spoken out about the harassment lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers. The singer revealed she was completely blindsided by the accusations during an appearance on Keke Palmer's podcast. Lizzo expressed how deeply hurt she was by the ex-dancers, noting that they were not even part of her 2022 Watch Out for the Big Grrrls tour and were individuals she had previously given opportunities to.
Lizzo stated that she had always appreciated them as dancers, so when they suddenly turned on her with lawsuits, it came as a complete surprise. Her former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez—filed a lawsuit alleging sexual and racial harassment, as well as claims of a hostile work environment.
A month later, Lizzo faced another lawsuit from wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels, who alleged she was forced to work up to 20-hour days at times. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Lizzo from one of the lawsuits, but her touring company is still facing serious allegations.