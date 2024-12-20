5 People Having A Bad Week

Investors in the viral sensation are suing the creators of the Hawk Tuah girl’s cryptocurrency after it lost most of its value in a single day. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, investors in Welch's Memecoin, known as the "$HAWK token," are accusing the Tuah The Moon Foundation—an organization based in the Cayman Islands that profited from the coin's sales—of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency that was allegedly never properly registered.

Welch, who gained fame after a viral TikTok interview and now hosts a successful podcast called Talk Tuah on Betr (owned by Jake Paul and Joey Levy), is not directly named as a defendant. However, her association with the currency has raised concerns, as her name remains attached to the project—a less-than-ideal situation for the viral sensation.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the creators took advantage of first-time cryptocurrency participants, many of whom suffered significant losses when the token's value dropped 90% following an initial rapid rise. The plaintiffs clarify that they are not accusing the creators of fraud or reckless conduct but are instead alleging negligence in relation to the Securities Act.