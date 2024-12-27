5 People Having a Bad Week

The 2024 holidays have not been kind to these celebrities.
The Breaking Bad star has filed for divorce from her husband, Grady Olsen, after being separated for about a year. Brandt proceeded to file without a lawyer, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple married in 1998 and separated in 2023.
Brandt and Olsen share one child, a 16-year-old named August, and Brandt seeks custody. She noted that the two will need to divide their possessions. It’s unclear whether the process will be amicable, as Brandt does not appear to have legal representation. Alternatively, the couple may have a prenuptial agreement in place.
Jamie Foxx doesn’t seem to subscribe to the philosophy of "when they go low, we go high," especially when it involves being assaulted with glass. Following an alleged assault, Foxx is fully cooperating with authorities to ensure the alleged perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
No arrests have been made yet, but police are looking to question Jackass stuntman Jasper Dolphin, who was at Beverly Hills’ Mr. Chow the night of the alleged incident. According to reports, Foxx had glass thrown at him after someone used a laser pointer to project a penis onto his table. Foxx was understandably upset and approached the Jackass group to demand they stop the juvenile pranks.
Allegedly, in response to being confronted, someone escalated the situation by hurling a glass at Foxx, hitting him in the face and cutting his mouth. Unfortunately for Foxx, he wasn’t in Atlanta—a city known for rallying to save lives and offer support—if such assistance had been necessary.
Comedian Hannah Berner, a former reality TV star, took a few shots at Blake Lively over her alleged difficult personality. Hannah joked that the word "c%#$" has been trending this year, adding that she doesn’t think Blake Lively has been “that bad” this year—clearly implying a connection between the word’s popularity and Lively's alleged behavior.
Lively is currently suing former co-star James Baldoni for sexual harassment, alleging that he attempted to destroy her reputation. The harassment reportedly involved Baldoni showing Lively and her employees nude photos and lewd videos of other women.
To be fair to Hannah, she filmed her joke before this news became public, and sentiment has since shifted in Lively’s favor. While Baldoni’s lawyers have denied all allegations, he has been dropped by his agency. Meanwhile, Lively’s reputation appears to be recovering, and she currently seems to be in control of the narrative surrounding this feud.
Teen actor Hudson Meek has tragically passed away after falling from a moving vehicle on December 19th in Vestavia Hills, AL. He suffered blunt force trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away two days later.
Best known for his role in Baby Driver, Hudson accomplished much in his short time with us. His mother announced his passing on Facebook, expressing her heartbreak and reflecting on his remarkable life. According to his obituary, Hudson was surrounded by friends, family, and the presence of the Lord when he peacefully passed away.
Hudson’s legacy will live on as an organ donor, providing hope to those in need. He was 16 years old at the time of his passing. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.
The rapper passed away surrounded by family last night, a day after Christmas. The "U Guessed It" rapper had been hospitalized since December 12th with a gunshot wound to the head. The rapper was in a coma, and despite everyone's best efforts, he couldn't be revived.
Maco's family is shocked by the sudden passing of the 32-year-old. The Atlanta native carved out his legacy by being behind the viral hit "U Guessed It," which cemented the hit-making ability of QC Records. Maco had a bright trajectory after being named an XXL Freshman alongside stars like Vince Staples and K Camp, before a litany of medical issues took priority, including a flesh-eating disease.
OG Maco will be remembered for his art, and despite his career being stalled because of illness, his legacy cannot be taken away from him. We extend his family our deepest condolences for their loss.