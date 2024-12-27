5 People Having a Bad Week

Jamie Foxx doesn’t seem to subscribe to the philosophy of "when they go low, we go high," especially when it involves being assaulted with glass. Following an alleged assault, Foxx is fully cooperating with authorities to ensure the alleged perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are looking to question Jackass stuntman Jasper Dolphin, who was at Beverly Hills’ Mr. Chow the night of the alleged incident. According to reports, Foxx had glass thrown at him after someone used a laser pointer to project a penis onto his table. Foxx was understandably upset and approached the Jackass group to demand they stop the juvenile pranks.

Allegedly, in response to being confronted, someone escalated the situation by hurling a glass at Foxx, hitting him in the face and cutting his mouth. Unfortunately for Foxx, he wasn’t in Atlanta—a city known for rallying to save lives and offer support—if such assistance had been necessary.