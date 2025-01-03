5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are starting the New Year off on the wrong foot!
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have pulled off some crazy hijinks during their New Year’s coverage, and this year was no different. Diplo, the famous DJ, made an appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve Live coverage and was unexpectedly prompted to reveal what he was on.
Andy asked the DJ about the most unconventional place he had done LSD. Without batting an eye, Diplo responded, "Right now." Andy was stunned, while Cooper burst out laughing at the unexpected reply. Andy followed up by asking Diplo if he was tripping at that moment, to which Diplo calmly responded, "Yeah."
Diplo has a history with LSD. He once claimed to have run the LA Marathon while using the drug. He has also given interviews where he admitted to taking acid to experience more intense thoughts and emotions.
Court documents indicate that Hughes and Bush reached a confidential settlement on December 30, 2024. Bush, a former star of One Tree Hill, has officially ended her marriage to entrepreneur Hughes. She is now free to marry again if that’s what she and her current girlfriend, USWNT star Ashlyn Harris, desire.
Bush filed for divorce in August 2023 and began dating Harris a few months later. At the time, Harris was also going through a divorce from her USWNT teammate Ali Krieger, with whom she had adopted two children.
Bush and Hughes had been friends for most of their relationship before turning romantic during the pandemic. They were married for about 13 months before Bush filed for divorce. This marks Bush’s second divorce, her first being from her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray.
The latest person to criticize Ellen is former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. Ali appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010, and the experience left her feeling uncomfortable. She said it felt like Ellen was laughing at her as she nervously tried to bring charm and wit to the interview.
Ali didn’t place all the blame on Ellen’s personality, suggesting instead that her demeanor might have been due to the monotony of doing the same job repeatedly. At the time, Ali was 24 and had just finished filming The Bachelorette. She speculated that Ellen might have seen her as just another "24-year-old famous-for-no-reason" person.
Ali shared her experience during an interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine. Kaitlyn affirmed Ali’s story, noting that she had heard similar accounts from others.
Ellen, who was previously embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal that led to the shutdown of her show, has been gradually stepping back into the spotlight. She recently released a Netflix stand-up special titled For Your Special.
Justin Baldoni, who is embroiled in a scandal involving Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, has accused Reynolds of berating and screaming at him in a house full of celebrities. Reynolds' team has dismissed the accusation as being highly exaggerated.
Baldoni has made several allegations against Lively and Reynolds as part of a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. In the lawsuit, Baldoni claims that Reynolds acted aggressively toward him during a meeting held at the couple’s NYC home, where various celebrity friends were coming and going.
A source told TMZ that the meeting occurred last January, ahead of the planned resumption of filming for a project Baldoni and Lively were working on, which had been stalled due to strikes. Reportedly, everyone at the gathering was aware that Baldoni’s alleged on-set behavior was going to be addressed.
Baldoni is not alone in suing The New York Times for its coverage, as he is one of many plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit.
Meghan and Harry are in a $100 million content deal with Netflix, but word on the street is that Netflix isn't entirely satisfied with the content they’ve received for the hefty price tag. Meghan McCain has also voiced her displeasure with Meghan Markle, criticizing the trailer for Markle’s show, With Love, Meghan, as “tone-deaf.”
McCain argued that it’s hypocritical for Markle to criticize the royal family, leave them, and then attempt to monetize herself as an aristocrat. McCain added: “There have been two terror attacks in two days, major wars raging, and Americans can’t afford groceries. We’re a country grappling with rage, uncertainty, and intensity right now.”
McCain appears to remain upset over what she perceives as Markle’s “disrespect” toward the royal family after Markle and Harry departed amid claims of racial mistreatment. McCain accused Markle of producing a show that feeds her ego rather than addressing pressing issues like food insecurity in America.
In closing, McCain stated: “This is why the world doesn’t like you. Nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone-deaf to the moment.”
Time will tell how Markle’s show is received and whether the public aligns with McCain’s criticism—or instead identifies the real culprits behind rising grocery prices as corporate greed rather than Markle’s TV show.