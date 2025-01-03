5 People Having A Bad Week

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have pulled off some crazy hijinks during their New Year’s coverage, and this year was no different. Diplo, the famous DJ, made an appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve Live coverage and was unexpectedly prompted to reveal what he was on.

Andy asked the DJ about the most unconventional place he had done LSD. Without batting an eye, Diplo responded, "Right now." Andy was stunned, while Cooper burst out laughing at the unexpected reply. Andy followed up by asking Diplo if he was tripping at that moment, to which Diplo calmly responded, "Yeah."

Diplo has a history with LSD. He once claimed to have run the LA Marathon while using the drug. He has also given interviews where he admitted to taking acid to experience more intense thoughts and emotions.

4. Grant Hughes because his divorce from Sophia Bush has been finalized.