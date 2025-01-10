5 People Having A Bad Week

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were rumored to be going through a rough patch, but it appears the situation has escalated, with the couple now filing for divorce. This marks the end of nearly 17 years of marriage, and the reasons behind their decision remain unclear.

Both Alba and Warren have been seen in public without their wedding rings. Alba attended a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash—and without her ring.

The last time the couple was photographed together was on November 10 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, where they sat courtside at a Lakers game. The pair first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where Alba played the Invisible Woman, and Warren worked as a director's assistant.

They tied the knot a few years later in a courthouse ceremony. The divorce proceedings will likely draw attention, particularly since it is unclear whether the couple has a prenuptial agreement—a significant detail given Alba's success with her business venture, The Honest Company.