5 People Having A Bad Week

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were rumored to be going through a rough patch, but it appears the situation has escalated, with the couple now filing for divorce. This marks the end of nearly 17 years of marriage, and the reasons behind their decision remain unclear.
Both Alba and Warren have been seen in public without their wedding rings. Alba attended a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash—and without her ring.
The last time the couple was photographed together was on November 10 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, where they sat courtside at a Lakers game. The pair first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where Alba played the Invisible Woman, and Warren worked as a director's assistant.
They tied the knot a few years later in a courthouse ceremony. The divorce proceedings will likely draw attention, particularly since it is unclear whether the couple has a prenuptial agreement—a significant detail given Alba's success with her business venture, The Honest Company.
Chance the Rapper has reached a divorce settlement with his estranged wife, Kirsten Corley. Legal documents filed in Cook County, Illinois, confirm that the two have come to an agreement. This settlement marks the end of their six-year marriage and Chance’s reputation as a “wife guy.”
Kirsten has stated that she reviewed the settlement agreement and considers it a fair and equitable resolution. However, further details about the agreement have not yet been disclosed. The divorce is still pending a judge's final approval. Kirsten initially filed for divorce in December 2024, following the couple's separation, which was confirmed months earlier that year.
Chance and Kirsten share two daughters, Kensli and Marli. Chance frequently referenced his wife and children in his music. It remains to be seen how this divorce will affect the rap star and whether it will reshape his lyrics and artistic direction.
Tory Lanez, who is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, has been issued a restraining order to prevent him from harassing her from prison. Megan appeared in court with emotional testimony, stating, "I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot."
Megan filed the request last month, alleging that Tory was waging "psychological warfare" against her by employing an army of bloggers to post defamatory remarks about her online. She also claimed Tory was making payments to one blogger through her father.
During her testimony, Megan became emotional, explaining that she is afraid to leave her home and is a "nervous wreck all the time." She also revealed the distress of hearing people chant "Free Tory" during her concerts.
The judge granted Megan a five-year restraining order. Under its terms, Tory must stay at least 100 yards away from Megan and is prohibited from harassing, intimidating, threatening, or disturbing her peace. Additionally, Tory is forbidden from contacting Megan, directly or indirectly, through any means, including phone or electronic communication.
Alec Baldwin is no longer on trial for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, but he hasn’t moved past the experience of being prosecuted over the Rust tragedy. Baldwin is suing special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, and investigators from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, naming them as defendants in the lawsuit.
The actor filed the suit in a New Mexico court on Thursday, alleging malicious prosecution, abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, and violations of his civil rights. Baldwin's legal team claims prosecutors were fixated on convicting him regardless of the evidence, pointing to the dismissal of the case in July as proof of improper conduct.
While seeking damages in this civil lawsuit, Baldwin’s lawyers emphasized that no verdict could undo the "trauma" caused by the State's threat of incarceration. The prosecutors have repeatedly appealed to overturn the decision to dismiss the case against Baldwin, but their efforts have been unsuccessful. Baldwin’s team suggests that the prosecutors are unaccustomed to facing a defendant with the financial resources to challenge them effectively.
Los Angeles is currently engulfed in flames, with many residents, including celebrities, fleeing their homes or returning to the rubble left behind. Celebrities such as Milo Ventimiglia and Paris Hilton have found their homes destroyed by the fires. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard stepped away from the team’s road trip to evacuate his family, while Anna Faris, Adam Brody, and Leighton Meester have also lost their homes.
As of the writing of this article, approximately 9,000 structures have been destroyed, and at least 10 lives have been lost in the fires. The cause of the fires remains unclear, but the tragedy has spotlighted significant systemic issues.
The Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget was cut by $38 million this year, and the state has faced criticism for relying on cheap prison labor to fight fires. Additionally, many have noted that the outlawing of cultural burning practices by Indigenous communities in the 19th and 20th centuries has contributed to the worsening wildfire crisis.
Cultural burning involves intentionally setting low-intensity fires to manage vegetation, support wildlife, and maintain healthy ecosystems. Indigenous peoples in North America practiced this method for centuries as part of their traditional ecological knowledge. It was an effective tool in managing wildfires and how they spread.
This disaster underscores the urgent need to reassess California's fire management strategy. Most importantly, we extend our thoughts to all the people of Los Angeles, wishing them safety and resilience during this tragedy.