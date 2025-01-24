5 People Having A Bad Week

These celebs are hoping things really have a major turnaround this weekend.
The reality TV star claims that Kroy Biermann broke into her home and stole her expensive prescription medication. In body cam footage obtained by TMZ, Zolciak can be seen telling cops in Georgia that Kroy broke into the place where she stores her medication.
Kim called the cops to their home on Christmas, claiming that Kroy stole a handful of medications worth around $1,500, which is technically considered grand larceny. At the time of the alleged theft, Kim and Kroy were living together despite their incredibly messy divorce.
This isn't the first time Kim has accused Kroy of stealing her belongings. A few weeks before Christmas, the cops were called to the couple's home because of a similar situation. In a police report obtained by TMZ, the responding officer noted, "I was familiar with the residence as I had been there multiple times in the past for similar incidents."
Jury selection in Rocky's trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli has just wrapped up in downtown L.A., with the jury consisting of 7 women and 5 men. However, what’s notable is that none of the jury members are Black. This could partly be because the jury was screened for Rihanna fans and users of Fenty, Rihanna's makeup brand, as she and Rocky are a couple. Still, it’s surprising that they couldn’t find a single Black juror, considering L.A. is such a diverse city.
The selected jurors are white, Asian, and Hispanic, and the four alternates are all women, none of whom are Black, despite both individuals involved in the case being Black. This might be a result of Rocky's relationship with Rihanna, as her fanbase appeared to be a concern during jury selection. However, race didn’t seem to be a point of contention for either side, as Rocky’s attorney also had a say in the process.
Rocky is taking a significant risk by going to trial for the 2022 charges. Prosecutors had offered him a plea deal that included a 180-day county jail sentence, which he likely wouldn’t have served in full. However, he rejected the deal and now faces up to 24 years in state prison if found guilty.
Over 20 years ago, the famed actor was traveling abroad when he was abducted and robbed. While speaking to Variety about the experience, he recounted how six men robbed and kidnapped him in South Africa in 2004 while he was filming the BBC series To the Ends of the Earth. Benedict said the incident occurred after a diving excursion with friends, leaving their group stranded on the side of the road with a blown-out tire.
Things took a drastic turn when six men robbed them and forced them into a vehicle, driving them around for several hours before tying them up and forcing them to sit "execution style" while the robbers fled. Cumberbatch said the experience profoundly changed him, turning him into a bit of an adrenaline junkie for a time.
However, he added that part of him has since changed again after marrying his wife, Sophia Hunter, and having children. He shared that creating a family shifted his priorities and made him reevaluate how he wanted to live his life.
Famous rapper Project Pat has lost his son, Patrick Houston Jr., after a shooting in a Tennessee park, though the details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Patrick Jr. was also the nephew of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J. The young man was killed last week in Imogene Heights. Memphis police say the shooting occurred just after 1 PM on Friday, and by the time officers arrived, Patrick had already passed away.
Pat rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the group The Kaze, joining in 1998—the same year their debut album was released. They were an associated act of Three 6 Mafia for years, owing to Pat's relationship with his younger brother, Juicy J.
Project Pat now faces the heartbreaking tragedy of grieving his son. The funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.
A new lawsuit alleges that back in 2018, a woman’s daughter was sexually abused at a summer camp in Florida affiliated with Mariano Rivera’s church, Refuge of Hope. The woman claims that she informed Rivera and his wife, Clara, about the alleged abuse but says that instead of investigating the matter, the Hall of Famer and his wife tried to intimidate the girl into remaining silent to protect the church's reputation.
The Riveras released a statement through their attorney denying the claims as completely false. The woman also alleges that her daughter was abused again at a barbecue held at the Riveras’ New York home. However, the Riveras' attorney, Joseph A. Ruta, stated that the couple didn’t even learn of the allegations until 2022, when they received a demand letter from an attorney.
Ruta said, "The lawsuit, which seeks financial damages for the Riveras’ alleged failure to act on incidents that were never reported to them, is full of inaccurate and misleading statements. We have no doubt it will not hold up in a court of law."