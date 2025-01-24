5 People Having A Bad Week

The reality TV star claims that Kroy Biermann broke into her home and stole her expensive prescription medication. In body cam footage obtained by TMZ, Zolciak can be seen telling cops in Georgia that Kroy broke into the place where she stores her medication.

Kim called the cops to their home on Christmas, claiming that Kroy stole a handful of medications worth around $1,500, which is technically considered grand larceny. At the time of the alleged theft, Kim and Kroy were living together despite their incredibly messy divorce.

This isn't the first time Kim has accused Kroy of stealing her belongings. A few weeks before Christmas, the cops were called to the couple's home because of a similar situation. In a police report obtained by TMZ, the responding officer noted, "I was familiar with the residence as I had been there multiple times in the past for similar incidents."