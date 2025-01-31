5 People Having A Bad Week

Bhad Bhabie is in some hot water after making claims about Soulja Boy's personal life. Now, the rapper is threatening to come for her legally and perhaps physically. Bhad Bhabie released a diss track called "Over Cooked," accusing rival Alabama Barker (Travis Barker's daughter) of trying to steal her baby daddy, Le Vaughn—in addition to Barker allegedly having intimate relations with both Soulja and Tyga.

Alabama and Tyga have both denied the allegations, and now Soulja Boy is contributing his own denial. Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live after the release of "Over Cooked," where he called the 21-year-old a "crackhead" and a "crack baby" for suggesting he hooked up with Alabama Barker.

Soulja threatened to "smack the f%@k out of her" if she falsely spoke out about him again and warned that he's considering a lawsuit. Bhabie has already reuploaded her song, with Soulja and Tyga's names now censored out.