5 People Having A Bad Week

Bhad Bhabie is in some hot water after making claims about Soulja Boy's personal life. Now, the rapper is threatening to come for her legally and perhaps physically. Bhad Bhabie released a diss track called "Over Cooked," accusing rival Alabama Barker (Travis Barker's daughter) of trying to steal her baby daddy, Le Vaughn—in addition to Barker allegedly having intimate relations with both Soulja and Tyga.
Alabama and Tyga have both denied the allegations, and now Soulja Boy is contributing his own denial. Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live after the release of "Over Cooked," where he called the 21-year-old a "crackhead" and a "crack baby" for suggesting he hooked up with Alabama Barker.
Soulja threatened to "smack the f%@k out of her" if she falsely spoke out about him again and warned that he's considering a lawsuit. Bhabie has already reuploaded her song, with Soulja and Tyga's names now censored out.
Bhad Bhabie's reps told TMZ, “We are aware of the video circulating, but we do not condone any form of violence or threats. While some may view it as a joke or simply entertaining, men threatening women or making light of domestic violence is exactly why these issues are so often dismissed. Even though emotions are high, violence or threats against women should never be the answer."
Less than a year after finalizing their divorce, Christine Baumgartner will be walking down the aisle once again. Even juicier for her is that their split won't impact any of the monthly payments Kevin makes to her.
Christine is marrying financier Josh Connor, a mutual friend of both Christine and Kevin. Josh and Christine vacationed together in Hawaii shortly after Kevin and Christine separated. Kevin won't save a single penny because of Christine's new partner, as he already paid her a $1 million lump sum as stipulated in their prenup.
Kevin also pays Christine $63K a month in child support, which is not impacted by either parent's marital status. Additionally, Kevin paid a $200,000 down payment on Christine's new home and agreed to cover the monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for the first year that she lives there. Kevin has said that their divorce was a "crushing moment" for him.
The legal drama around It Ends With Us is not ending with these three. Reynolds and Lively have informed a judge that they plan to file a motion to dismiss the It Ends With Us complaint against them, filed by Justin Baldoni, alleging that Lively, Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane coordinated a smear campaign against him.
Blake made allegations against Justin and his team when she filed her own lawsuit against him, alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed her while they were making the film. Justin maintains that Blake's complaint and subsequent lawsuits have cherry-picked messages between them in order to misrepresent their working relationship.
While Blake and Justin's trial isn't expected to begin until March of next year, both camps have made it clear they're open to consolidating the two separate cases. Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, will have to defend Baldoni's out-of-court antics on Monday, which Blake and Ryan's team has claimed could prejudice future jurors.
Conor is back in hot water, this time for going on a super offensive rant where he used the n-word. The 36-year-old went on a diatribe on X Friday morning, going after his nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov. This all seemed unprompted, as these two haven't appeared to have a public feud in quite some time.
Conor insulted Khabib, the former UFC champ, calling him lazy, fat, and more. Conor also seemingly challenged Khabib to a fight. Khabib has yet to respond, but McGregor's critics have certainly weighed in and called him out for the language he used.
It's hardly the first time McGregor has been criticized by the internet. He was torn apart after he was found liable for assaulting a woman in Ireland and then once more after he was sued over an alleged sexual assault that took place at a 2023 NBA game.
Justin Tucker is claiming that allegations of him being sexually inappropriate with massage therapists are untrue. On Thursday, six masseuses at four different spas in the Baltimore area accused Tucker of inappropriate conduct during their sessions between 2012 and 2016.
Tucker's accusers allege that the football player would come in for therapy and, at points during their work, intentionally expose his genitals. They also claim that the kicker left ejaculate on their equipment after their sessions.
The Baltimore Banner, the news organization that published these claims, says that two spas actually banned Tucker over this alleged behavior. However, Tucker said Thursday that the accusations are "unequivocally false."
Tucker went on to say, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session," while criticizing The Banner's reporting. "I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever. As a matter of principle, I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of any kind. I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated."
"But, for the sake of myself and my family, I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family."
None of the six masseuses filed police reports or civil lawsuits, The Banner reported. The Ravens declined to comment on the matter. The NFL said in a statement that they were looking into the allegations.