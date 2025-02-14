5 People Having A Bad Week

Teddi Mellencamp has been hospitalized for brain tumors while also navigating her divorce, but the troubles don’t stop there—she is now being taken to court by a former housekeeper. The housekeeper, Julia Umana, alleges that the reality TV star is a "class A racist."

Julia, who worked as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for Teddi, claims that she was treated worse than any other celebrity boss she had ever worked for. The lawsuit accuses Teddi of abusing her power, issuing shorted paychecks, creating a hostile work environment, and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment. In short, Julia alleges that Teddi Mellencamp was a nightmare employer.

According to Julia, Teddi made her work harder and treated her worse than the white housekeepers. She also allegedly accused Julia of theft—despite having security cameras in the house—while never making similar accusations against her white staff. Julia, an immigrant from El Salvador, claims that Teddi mocked her for speaking Spanish.