5 People Having A Bad Week

.These 5 Celebs are really down in the February dumps.
Teddi Mellencamp has been hospitalized for brain tumors while also navigating her divorce, but the troubles don’t stop there—she is now being taken to court by a former housekeeper. The housekeeper, Julia Umana, alleges that the reality TV star is a "class A racist."
Julia, who worked as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for Teddi, claims that she was treated worse than any other celebrity boss she had ever worked for. The lawsuit accuses Teddi of abusing her power, issuing shorted paychecks, creating a hostile work environment, and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment. In short, Julia alleges that Teddi Mellencamp was a nightmare employer.
According to Julia, Teddi made her work harder and treated her worse than the white housekeepers. She also allegedly accused Julia of theft—despite having security cameras in the house—while never making similar accusations against her white staff. Julia, an immigrant from El Salvador, claims that Teddi mocked her for speaking Spanish.
Julia further alleges that when she tried to resign, Teddi forced her to work three consecutive 12-hour shifts and then underpaid her, giving her only $325—amounting to about $9 an hour, which is well below California’s minimum wage. When Julia complained about the pay, Teddi allegedly fired her. Teddi’s camp has not yet responded to TMZ’s inquiry about the case.
Shaq dropped the F-bomb while covering NBA on TNT on Thursday night—but he wasn’t apologizing for it. The moment happened as Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and Charles Barkley were breaking down the first-half action of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.
As part of their usual segment, the crew did their customary "race to the board," sprinting to the back visual board to see who could touch it first. However, the board was positioned farther than usual since they were broadcasting from California in anticipation of the All-Star Game. When Shaq returned to his seat, he was completely gassed. As he sat down, he blurted out, “In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I’m tired as sh#t, America!”
The entire crew burst into laughter, and instead of apologizing, Shaq doubled down, saying, “We getting fired anyway, Ernie—F%#k it!” He was referencing the fact that NBA on TNT is set to leave the network after this season. However, given Shaq’s popularity, hardly anyone seemed upset by the slip-up.
The famous comedian didn’t hold back on billionaires in a recent episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, comparing them to rabid dogs that need to be put down. Bill Burr blames billionaires for dividing the country, hoarding wealth, and creating an economic system where working people can’t afford rent and need multiple jobs just to stay afloat.
Burr echoed the frustrations of many Americans who feel overwhelmed by financial stress. He argued that anyone working a regular job should be able to afford basic necessities. Addressing the widening wealth gap and income inequality, he pointed out that parents are forced to work so much that they barely see their children.
According to Burr, all these problems trace back to greedy billionaires who continue to hoard wealth while everyone else fights for scraps. He didn’t mince words about his solution, declaring, “They need to be put down, you know, like f%^#ing rabid dogs.”
Khloé Kardashian had to remind Lamar Odom that she was there for him during his overdose and subsequent coma recovery. She even claimed that Odom’s father, Joe, wanted to pull the plug while he was in the hospital.
The revelation came on The Kardashians as Khloé and Lamar discussed his 2015 coma recovery. Khloé stated, “I was there when your father said, ‘Pull the plug,’ so he could be on your life insurance.”
Lamar’s father, Joe, passed away in 2021. Despite their troubled history, Lamar had always maintained that they still loved each other. However, Khloé’s bombshell might change his perspective. She emphasized that it was her family—Kim and Kris included—who supported Lamar during his recovery, while she remained by his side through it all, including his six heart attacks and 12 strokes.
Kendrick delivered a Super Bowl performance that no one will soon forget. He teased his Grammy Award-winning diss track Not Like Us while also featuring SZA, who had a fling with Drake years ago, and even had Serena Williams Crip-walking—Williams also briefly dated Drake.
Kendrick referenced Drake’s lawsuit against their shared music label for defamation. Between songs, he remarked, "Play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue." He also flashed a cheeky smile when he finally performed Not Like Us, saying, "Hey Drake I heard you like'em young," especially during the moment when he sang directly to the camera.
Throughout the performance, Kendrick wore a chain with a lowercase “a” on it—a clear reference to the line in Not Like Us where he raps, "Tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A-minor." He also took shots at the current state of America.
Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam, appeared throughout the performance, chiding Kendrick and at times calling the performance “too ghetto.” This was a pointed reference to both the criticism often aimed at Black music and the antagonistic, violent history America has had with Black culture.
Kendrick opened his performance with the preamble: "Forty acres and a mule—this is bigger than the music." This alluded to the broken promise made during the Civil War, when formerly enslaved Black Americans were promised land to help kickstart their economic independence. That promise was revoked after Lincoln’s assassination.
At the very beginning, Kendrick even dropped a cutting line: "The revolution about to be televised—you picked the right time but the wrong guy." Nobody was safe during this performance—so don’t feel bad, Drake. Kendrick didn’t just come for you.