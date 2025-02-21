5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having a rough go of it this week.
DJ Khaled received a black coffin at his Florida home from an unknown sender who arrived in a truck, claiming to be from a delivery company. After being granted permission, two individuals drove onto Khaled's property and left the black coffin outside his gate.
This wasn’t just an empty coffin—written on it in white letters were the phrases "RIP OVO" and "RIP Drake," along with an upside-down cross. Police say the pair knelt in front of the coffin to pray before driving off. Security later had the coffin destroyed.
Khaled and Drake have previously collaborated on music, including Khaled's hit Popstar, where Justin Bieber notably appears in the music video lip-syncing Drake’s lyrics. However, their relationship seems to have soured after Drake reportedly dissed Khaled's latest album.
According to TMZ, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have no interest in investigating the incident and are not pursuing who sent the coffin.
Canada and the United States faced off in a nail-biter that stretched deep into overtime in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Canadian superstar Connor McDavid scored the winning goal, securing the championship trophy for Canada and reaffirming their dominance on the ice.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to taunt the defeated Americans, saying, "You can't take our country—and you can't take our game." His remark referenced recent threats from the U.S. to annex Canada and make it the 51st state. While this tournament is a new midseason NHL showcase, the ongoing political tensions between Canada and the U.S. made it must-watch television.
The two teams clashed on Saturday night in Montreal, where Canadian fans booed the American national anthem. Just nine seconds into the game, three fights erupted on the ice. The animosity carried over to Thursday’s game in Boston, where American fans returned the favor by booing O Canada. The intensity on the ice resembled a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, but the Americans fell short against Canada’s brilliant play.
This heated rivalry comes as U.S.-Canada relations continue to deteriorate. Nearly a third of Canadians now view the U.S. as an "enemy country," fueling a nationalistic fervor that turned a hockey game into a symbolic battle for the future of both nations.
Luigi Mangione is making a court appearance, and public support for his release continues to overshadow any sympathy the billionaire class hopes to garner from the American public. A massive poster of Mangione, dressed in attire reminiscent of a preacher or an apostle of Christ, has been plastered on a building in New York City.
In the image, Mangione is depicted wearing a green and white cloak with a red heart, standing in front of a golden sun. Bold yellow letters sprawled across the poster read "FREE LUIGI," making it abundantly clear how many Americans feel about the alleged killer of the UnitedHealth CEO.
Many people despise UnitedHealth and similar companies because their business model profits from denying people the healthcare they need. Every coverage denial translates to financial gain, creating a perverse incentive that fuels deep distrust in the entire healthcare system.
Forbes recently reported that UnitedHealth has hired a defamation law firm to combat what they claim are "false" social media posts about their company and practices. Some experts suggest this move is intended to instill fear and discourage people from sharing their negative experiences online.
This came to light after Forbes reported that Clare Locke, an Alexandria, Virginia-based law firm, was retained following an incident involving plastic surgeon Elisabeth Potter. Last month, Potter posted a video on Instagram alleging that she was called mid-surgery and asked to justify an inpatient stay for a breast cancer patient who required surgery.
The insurer ultimately denied the patient an overnight stay, and Potter later received legal threats for speaking out about the incident. UnitedHealth may be hoping that suppressing public discourse about their alleged misconduct will help restore faith in the private health insurance industry. However, this approach appears to be a more cost-effective strategy than actually addressing the systemic issues within their company and the industry as a whole.
Eric Mabius, known for his role in Ugly Betty, was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department after a bar fight in Yulee, Florida, at 2 a.m. on Thursday. According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, a man at the scene was attempting to help a woman stand inside the doorway. Both appeared to be "extremely intoxicated" and were yelling at other patrons inside the bar.
Two deputies attempted to escort the woman outside, where she collapsed on the ground and "continued to resist." The bartender and other patrons reportedly told her she was being obnoxious and asked her to leave. At that point, the woman allegedly spat on several people—prompting Mabius to push her and another woman to the ground.
Mabius then allegedly got on top of the second woman and pulled her hair, reportedly ripping some of it straight from her scalp before they were separated. When deputies arrived, Mabius allegedly became belligerent and refused commands to sit, leading to his arrest. Both Mabius and the intoxicated woman were arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence.
Grimes has seemingly taken to social media in an effort to reach her ex, Elon Musk. The singer revealed that one of their children has an urgent medical issue that requires Musk's input, but she has been unable to contact him.
On Thursday, Grimes posted on what was formerly Twitter, pleading for Musk’s attention. She urged him to respond to her directly or, if unwilling, to assign someone to handle the matter on his behalf.
"I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward in solving this? This is urgent, Elon," she wrote.
Grimes and Musk share three children: son X Æ A-Xii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus. It remains unclear which child her post was referring to. While Grimes refrained from sharing further details about the situation, she is seemingly hoping that Musk will step in and take time to fulfill his role as a father.