5 People Having A Bad Week

DJ Khaled received a black coffin at his Florida home from an unknown sender who arrived in a truck, claiming to be from a delivery company. After being granted permission, two individuals drove onto Khaled's property and left the black coffin outside his gate.

This wasn’t just an empty coffin—written on it in white letters were the phrases "RIP OVO" and "RIP Drake," along with an upside-down cross. Police say the pair knelt in front of the coffin to pray before driving off. Security later had the coffin destroyed.

Khaled and Drake have previously collaborated on music, including Khaled's hit Popstar, where Justin Bieber notably appears in the music video lip-syncing Drake’s lyrics. However, their relationship seems to have soured after Drake reportedly dissed Khaled's latest album.

According to TMZ, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have no interest in investigating the incident and are not pursuing who sent the coffin.