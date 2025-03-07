5 People Having A Bad Week

Post Malone and his ex reportedly separated toward the end of 2024, according to TMZ. However, he has been seeing a new woman, Christy Lee, since at least the beginning of this year. The couple was spotted walking around Rome in January and having dinner at the Mascagni Hotel. They were also seen in a TikTok video, lovingly linking arms at a bar.

Not much is known about how the couple met or who Christy is, aside from the fact that she attended Parsons School of Design in NYC. The new relationship came as a surprise, especially since Post had a daughter with his ex in 2022. He kept his fiancée's identity private, never revealing who she was. Every time I asked Post who his fiancée was, he said, "She goes to a different school! I swear she's real!" (To be clear, this is a joke.)