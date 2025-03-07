5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are hoping that the first week of March was a fluke.
Post Malone and his ex reportedly separated toward the end of 2024, according to TMZ. However, he has been seeing a new woman, Christy Lee, since at least the beginning of this year. The couple was spotted walking around Rome in January and having dinner at the Mascagni Hotel. They were also seen in a TikTok video, lovingly linking arms at a bar.
Not much is known about how the couple met or who Christy is, aside from the fact that she attended Parsons School of Design in NYC. The new relationship came as a surprise, especially since Post had a daughter with his ex in 2022. He kept his fiancée's identity private, never revealing who she was. Every time I asked Post who his fiancée was, he said, "She goes to a different school! I swear she's real!" (To be clear, this is a joke.)
Pete sent Colin a $20,000 watch as a gift, leading many to believe he was trying to make amends with his comedian pal. However, Pete insists there was never a rift between them, though he does regret how he behaved before going to rehab. The watch wasn’t a peace offering but rather a mea culpa—a way for Pete to say, "Hey, my bad."
The U.S. Sun previously claimed Pete and Colin had become enemies, but TMZ now reports that this was overblown. Pete wanted to make it clear that he is taking his sobriety seriously and proving he can be a reliable business partner, especially after the two purchased a Staten Island Ferry together.
According to TMZ, Pete and Colin lost touch after Pete left Saturday Night Live, aside from their joint ferry boat purchase—a decision Pete admits he made when he wasn’t fully sober. While they are on good terms, they were never best friends; their close interactions stemmed from working together, and now that they don’t, they naturally spend less time together.
Allegedly, Pete’s struggles with sobriety made him difficult for Colin to handle at times. However, Pete got clean after going to rehab last summer and has since removed most of his tattoos. The two have always shared a connection through their Staten Island roots and the fact that Pete’s father and Colin’s grandfather were both firefighters.
Nancy Grace is not taking Casey Anthony's new career seriously. Anthony is launching a legal advocacy practice, but Grace is calling it a cash grab and insisting that the focus should remain on Casey’s murdered daughter, Caylee.
Grace alleges that Casey is simply looking for a payday by reaching into everyone else's pockets. What stuns her the most is how many people have already subscribed to Casey's Substack to take her advice.
Nancy wants to remind everyone that Casey’s so-called "legal expertise" comes from being tried for murder. She also makes it crystal clear that pretending to be a lawyer and offering legal advice for money is illegal. Above all, Nancy urges people not to forget about Caylee, who was just 2 years old when she was killed.
Caylee vanished in June 2008, and her remains were discovered months later, sparking a media frenzy around Casey Anthony as she went to trial for her daughter's murder. In July 2011, Casey was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse. The judge who presided over Anthony’s case believes she isn’t just out to make money—she’s chasing fame after being out of the spotlight for so long.
LaVar Ball is in great spirits after undergoing a foot amputation due to a medical crisis. In an Instagram video, the 57-year-old shared the results of the procedure, showing his right leg bandaged with his foot visibly missing.
It's unclear what led to Ball— the notorious Tiger Dad— needing the amputation, but his signature smile remained intact. In the video, Ball played What Is Love by Haddaway and put his own twist on the lyrics, singing, "What is love? Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me… my foot!"
While new challenges may arise and the road to recovery could take time, Ball is facing this head-on. Expect the head of Big Baller Brand to bounce back and continue supporting his family. We wish LaVar a speedy recovery.
The internet is ablaze with skepticism over the new Fyre Festival, but creator Billy McFarland is doubling down on his vision, insisting that the second time’s the charm as he moves forward with the event. McFarland responded to reports that the Isla Mujeres tourism board in Mexico denied any knowledge of Fyre Festival 2.
Billy claims the festival has contracts with "a number of villas, yachts, and hotels." He even went so far as to call out two hotels that, according to him, were "contacted by the media and, in response, gave misleading statements saying they never heard of Fyre and aren’t working with us." In retaliation, Billy said he and his team terminated those contracts and are now only working with partners who are eager to be involved.
Billy insists he has an amazing production team in Mexico, leaving no chance of another fake festival. He also claims that performers are already booked, with Antonio Brown recently announcing his participation. After being released from prison in 2022, Billy says he wants to right his wrongs.
He was convicted of fraud after the first Fyre Festival turned out to be a massive scam. Since then, he has made 40 restitution payments and says that most of the profits from Fyre Festival 2 will go toward paying off what he owes. Ticket prices range from $1,400 to a staggering $1.1 million for the three-day event.