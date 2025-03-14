5 People Having A Bad Week

These celebs will not beware the ides of March after this week.
Austin’s security team discovered a shattered glass door on his property this past Monday and, upon further investigation, realized his home had been burglarized. Police arrived at the scene but did not find any suspects inside Butler’s residence.
Several items were reported missing, including a gun and cash, though a full inventory is still needed to determine what else was taken. Austin was out of the country at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Austin is the latest victim in a string of burglaries that have plagued Los Angeles in recent years. Law enforcement has not determined whether he was specifically targeted because of his celebrity status or if the break-in was a random crime motivated by the value of his home.
Kim had hoped to buy a piece of her family's history from O.J. Simpson's estate, but the estate's executor says it's too late to purchase her father's Bible outside of the estate auction. Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of Simpson's estate, says Kim's team reached out last month after discovering that O.J.'s personal effects were going up for auction.
Robert Kardashian had gifted his Bible to Simpson with a personal inscription. Kim’s team offered $15,000 for the Bible and inquired about any other items that may have belonged to Robert. However, LaVergne told TMZ that the estate had no choice but to reject the offer.
LaVergne explained that the Bible was already under contract and a court order to be sold to help pay off O.J.'s debt from the civil suit judgment awarded to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, after a jury found O.J. liable for their deaths.
He added that accepting Kim’s offer would be impractical, as he would incur at least that much in attorney's fees just to handle the paperwork for an off-auction sale. Plus, the risk of a lawsuit from Goldin Auctions wasn’t worth it. Instead, he advised Kim that she could bid on the Bible when it goes up for auction this week.
Aaron Goodwin has filed for divorce after his wife was arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill him. The Ghost Adventures star submitted the documents in Nevada, requesting that the court deny alimony and order his wife to reimburse him for attorney's fees.
According to the filing, Aaron and his estranged wife, Victoria, have developed "incompatible views, likes, and dislikes" to the point that "it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife." Which makes sense—since Aaron enjoys being alive, while Victoria allegedly doesn’t.
Victoria was arrested last week after police said she messaged a Florida inmate about hiring someone to kill her husband. She and the inmate allegedly set aside $11,000 for the hit. Aaron reportedly learned of the shocking plot while filming Ghost Adventures. Victoria, however, denies any intent to harm her husband, claiming the money was meant for cell phones—yes, $11,000 for cell phones.
Lively and Baldoni's legal battle rages on, with both trading wins and defeats. Lively was granted a protective order against Baldoni, while Justin is celebrating the prospect of fewer secrets being kept from the public in this case.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the judge overseeing Justin's lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has issued an order allowing both legal teams to designate sensitive material as "attorneys' eyes only." This means they can choose to keep certain details out of the public eye.
On the surface, this appears to be a victory for Lively, as she sought the protective order to prevent Justin's team from releasing emails, texts, videos, and other materials related to the case. However, Justin's attorneys have stated they intend to disclose as much evidence as possible to defend his reputation against Blake’s accusations.
Meanwhile, Baldoni also scored a win, as the judge included a provision stating that the court is unlikely to seal or grant confidential treatment to documents exchanged between Blake and Justin if they become evidence in the trial.
No airline feels safe after another plane catastrophe. An American Airlines flight exploded after takeoff but managed to make a quick landing, saving all passengers on board.
On Thursday, the commercial airliner departed from Colorado Springs, Colorado, bound for Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, but was diverted to Denver International Airport due to engine vibrations.
As it was parking at the gate, the jet suddenly burst into flames because of its engine troubles, forcing passengers to evacuate as smoke filled the cabin. Some passengers stood on the wing of the plane after climbing out, while others used emergency slides to escape.
All 172 passengers and six crew members survived, though 12 people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.