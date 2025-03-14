5 People Having A Bad Week

Austin’s security team discovered a shattered glass door on his property this past Monday and, upon further investigation, realized his home had been burglarized. Police arrived at the scene but did not find any suspects inside Butler’s residence.

Several items were reported missing, including a gun and cash, though a full inventory is still needed to determine what else was taken. Austin was out of the country at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Austin is the latest victim in a string of burglaries that have plagued Los Angeles in recent years. Law enforcement has not determined whether he was specifically targeted because of his celebrity status or if the break-in was a random crime motivated by the value of his home.

4. Kim Kardashian because O.J. Simpson's estate rejected her offer to buy her father's old bible.