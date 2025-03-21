5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping March takes a turn soon.
Rapper Mellow Rackz allegedly stole a phone from her boyfriend's ex after getting into a fight with the woman. Law enforcement told TMZ that Rackz has been named a suspect following an altercation in the lobby of a West Hollywood hotel on Monday morning.
Rackz allegedly walked away from the fight with the woman's cell phone. She was in town for Rolling Loud, and her boyfriend had booked them a hotel room—unbeknownst to her, he also booked a room in the same hotel for his ex-girlfriend, a rather surprising move on his part.
To Mellow's boyfriend's dismay, the two women ran into each other in the lobby, leading to a physical altercation. Mellow allegedly punched the woman in the face. TMZ reports that at one point, the woman dropped her phone, and Mellow grabbed it, reportedly saying, "What are you going to do about it?" before leaving.
Police were called to the hotel, and officers spoke with the alleged victim. However, Mellow refused to cooperate, instructing law enforcement to speak with her lawyer. Officers took a robbery report and named Mellow Rackz as a suspect. No arrests have been made as of yet.
Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, is hitting back at Blake Lively's recent motion to cut herself out of Baldoni's countersuit in the ongoing legal drama surrounding the film, "It Ends with Us." Freedman told TMZ that, "Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster that she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system."
Freedman says, "stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves," while noting "laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda." TMZ broke the story that Blake filed her motion to dismiss after her husband filed a similar motion for himself on Wednesday.
Reynolds was first to file a motion to be dismissed from Baldoni's suit arguing that it can't be defamation if Ryan believes it to be true and Justin would have to prove otherwise. Freedman views Reynold's the same as he views Lively calling his move a "cowardly measure."
Brunson was married to Kevin Anik for three and a half years before she decided to call it quits. Brunson is the Emmy-winning creator of the popular TV series "Abbott Elementary," which she also stars and writes for. Brunson filed for divorce from her partner Kevin Anik in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.
Brunson says the two have a post-nuptial agreement according to TMZ and she's asked the courts to divide up their assets based on the agreement. The two got married in October 2021 after dating for several years. Brunson kept their relationship very private and only mentioned him on a few occasions.
Kim is deeply concerned about the long-term impact of Kanye West's unhinged social media tirades on their children. Over the past week, Kanye has been escalating an online rant about his mistreatment in the Hollywood music industry, while also launching personal attacks on his former in-laws, including Kim.
Multiple sources tell TMZ that Kim is devastated and worried about how Kanye's actions will affect their four children. She has made it clear that her top priority is always the well-being and safety of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Kim is doing her best not to influence their opinion of their father, but his behavior makes it increasingly difficult for her to navigate the situation while keeping her children’s best interests at heart. This has been especially challenging amid Kanye’s baseless attacks on her family, including when he recently called Kim a "sex trafficker" and a "sex worker."
The issue of trafficking arose after Kim canceled North’s visit with Kanye upon discovering that Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present. Andrew and Tristan are facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and U.K. and have been accused of running a criminal organization in Romania, where Andrew was also charged with rape.
Adding to Kim’s concerns is Kanye’s apparent desire to wear swastika-emblazoned t-shirts, which has only further complicated the situation. The list for Kim continues to get larger as she navigates what seems like an impossible scenario of trying to co-parent with Kanye West.
It has come to light that Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, had been separated for several months before he took his own life. The medical examiner's report confirmed the couple’s marital difficulties, noting that they had been separated since September 2024. The report also stated that the manner of death was suicide, aligning with law enforcement’s findings.
Jeff was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home in January. His body was discovered by his dog walker, who immediately called the police. The dog walker told authorities that she arrived on January 3rd to walk the dog and heard loud music coming from inside the house. After unlocking the front door, she found Jeff’s body.
Police reported that they were informed Jeff had been separated from Aubrey since September 2024, when she moved to New York. Officers also noted that Jeff had a phone conversation with Plaza the night before he was found dead. After discovering his body, police spoke to Aubrey, who confirmed their separation.
Officers further stated that Aubrey told them Jeff had made concerning remarks in October, prompting her to ask a friend to conduct a welfare check on him. Plaza also informed police that Jeff had been attending therapy since the October incident and that, to her knowledge, he had no prior suicide attempts.