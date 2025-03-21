5 People Having A Bad Week

Rapper Mellow Rackz allegedly stole a phone from her boyfriend's ex after getting into a fight with the woman. Law enforcement told TMZ that Rackz has been named a suspect following an altercation in the lobby of a West Hollywood hotel on Monday morning.

Rackz allegedly walked away from the fight with the woman's cell phone. She was in town for Rolling Loud, and her boyfriend had booked them a hotel room—unbeknownst to her, he also booked a room in the same hotel for his ex-girlfriend, a rather surprising move on his part.

To Mellow's boyfriend's dismay, the two women ran into each other in the lobby, leading to a physical altercation. Mellow allegedly punched the woman in the face. TMZ reports that at one point, the woman dropped her phone, and Mellow grabbed it, reportedly saying, "What are you going to do about it?" before leaving.