5 People Having A Bad Week

On Tuesday, Young Thug reposted a blogger’s photo of a police investigator testifying in his murder case with the caption, “biggest liar in the DA office.” This prompted prosecutors to ask a judge to review the terms of Thug’s probation and determine whether he had violated them in a way that could send him back to jail.

After reviewing the terms, a judge stated that while the social media post was unwise, it was not enough to revoke Young Thug’s probation. The judge said, "Having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."

The judge did offer Young Thug a warning, saying, "It may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics."

Young Thug’s post sparked a wave of social media hate directed at the investigator and District Attorney Fani Willis. One person even took to Twitter to say, “I will personally make sure Fani Willis is assassinated."