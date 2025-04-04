5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping April brings better fortunes.
On Tuesday, Young Thug reposted a blogger’s photo of a police investigator testifying in his murder case with the caption, “biggest liar in the DA office.” This prompted prosecutors to ask a judge to review the terms of Thug’s probation and determine whether he had violated them in a way that could send him back to jail.
After reviewing the terms, a judge stated that while the social media post was unwise, it was not enough to revoke Young Thug’s probation. The judge said, "Having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."
The judge did offer Young Thug a warning, saying, "It may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics."
Young Thug’s post sparked a wave of social media hate directed at the investigator and District Attorney Fani Willis. One person even took to Twitter to say, “I will personally make sure Fani Willis is assassinated."
NBA superstar Ja Morant came under scrutiny from the league on Tuesday after he used a finger gun celebration during a game against the Golden State Warriors. NBA correspondent Shams Charania reported that Commissioner Adam Silver issued a warning to Morant, advising him not to make any gun gestures during games, as they can be seen as offensive.
Morant was previously suspended by the NBA for brandishing a firearm on Instagram, and this warning reportedly stems from the league’s desire to avoid any association between its players and gun imagery. While Morant is not the first NBA player to use gun-like gestures as a celebration after making a shot, his past incidents involving firearms appear to be making the league particularly sensitive in his case.
Despite the warning, Morant seemed to brush it off. On Thursday night, during a game against the Miami Heat, he turned his hands into imaginary guns and mimed firing into the air in celebration after making a play. Morant scored 30 points and hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Morant spoke to the Associated Press and said, "I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. So, yeah. I don't care no more." It remains to be seen how the NBA will respond to Morant and his latest gesture.
Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly feuding over a girl, and the Beckhams are taking sides. Brooklyn and Romeo are allegedly not on speaking terms because Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull, who had a romantic connection with Brooklyn several years ago.
Brooklyn is now happily married to Nicola Peltz, but sources say the issue is that the couple questions whether Kim has sincere intentions in dating Romeo. According to TMZ, the feud is the reason Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration. Romeo was there with Kim, and sources say Brooklyn and Nicola will not attend any events where both Romeo and Kim are present.
Romeo appears to have the support of their parents, as sources say David and Victoria both trust Kim with their son. Brooklyn, however, feels differently. Sources say he is protective of his younger brother and that his issue is not with Romeo but with Kim herself. David was even seen at a Lakers game with Romeo, while Brooklyn was notably absent.
Has time really passed if nothing has happened in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case? Blake Lively is outraged by Baldoni's latest statement in what has become an incredibly public and antagonistic PR war between the two. Lively claims Baldoni believes that victims of sexual harassment should not be protected under the law.
This reaction stems from Baldoni’s opposition to Lively’s recent legal motion. On Thursday, he criticized her attempt to have his lawsuit dismissed, arguing that she allegedly orchestrated, participated in, and directed a smear campaign “designed to ruin the reputations and careers” of his production company.
Baldoni's attorney also cited his First Amendment right to pursue legal action over what they describe as false accusations. Meanwhile, Lively’s legal team framed the situation this way: “Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’”
Baldoni’s attorney responded with this statement: “Ms. Lively and her circle of Hollywood elites cannot prevent my clients from exercising their constitutional right to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims.” Law students of 2030, take note, you might just be studying Baldoni vs. Lively in your future classes.
Brand is now being charged with rape in connection to four separate incidents dating back to 1999. The London Metropolitan Police Service has charged him with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.
In 2023, detectives began investigating the comedian after a series of allegations were made against him. Following their investigation, they now allege that Brand committed multiple assaults between 1999 and 2005. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 2 to face the charges, although he has not been arrested.
Brand has vehemently denied the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, stating that all of his sexual activity was consensual. The Sunday Times published a joint report featuring claims from multiple women who alleged that Brand abused them between 2006 and 2013. He was also sued by a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her on the set of the movie Arthur, an allegation he also denied.