5 People Having A Bad Week

Musk has long tried to keep his relationships with the mothers of his children private, but the Wall Street Journal has published an account detailing those relationships. Musk has 14 children with four different women, including Ashley St. Clair, Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, who is technically one of Musk’s employees.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sources believe there may be even more children fathered by Musk. He has claimed there is a "fertility crisis" in the United States, saying that civilization is at risk. The article also cites a text message from Musk to St. Clair about bringing in surrogate mothers to birth more babies "to reach legion-level before the apocalypse." The report mentions that St. Clair spoke to one woman who referred to Musk’s "harem drama."

According to the Wall Street Journal, St. Clair received two million dollars for expenses while she was privately pregnant and honored Musk’s request to keep his name off their child's birth certificate when the baby was born in 2024. She refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and later demanded a paternity test, which confirmed Musk as the father with a "Probability of Paternity" of 99.9999 percent. This has now led St. Clair to sue Musk for sole custody of their child, Romulus.