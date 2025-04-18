5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping next week brings better news.
Musk has long tried to keep his relationships with the mothers of his children private, but the Wall Street Journal has published an account detailing those relationships. Musk has 14 children with four different women, including Ashley St. Clair, Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, who is technically one of Musk’s employees.
The Wall Street Journal reports that sources believe there may be even more children fathered by Musk. He has claimed there is a "fertility crisis" in the United States, saying that civilization is at risk. The article also cites a text message from Musk to St. Clair about bringing in surrogate mothers to birth more babies "to reach legion-level before the apocalypse." The report mentions that St. Clair spoke to one woman who referred to Musk’s "harem drama."
According to the Wall Street Journal, St. Clair received two million dollars for expenses while she was privately pregnant and honored Musk’s request to keep his name off their child's birth certificate when the baby was born in 2024. She refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and later demanded a paternity test, which confirmed Musk as the father with a "Probability of Paternity" of 99.9999 percent. This has now led St. Clair to sue Musk for sole custody of their child, Romulus.
St. Clair claims that other women have made similar arrangements with Musk and that he has paid individuals for their silence. The Wall Street Journal also alleges that Musk has contacted women through the app formerly known as Twitter with proposals to have children. After the report was published, Musk tweeted, "TMZ >> WSJ."
Osment was arrested at a ski resort for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. During the arrest, officers reported that Haley was belligerent when they took him into custody, including using racial slurs against them. Haley allegedly used the Jewish slur known as the "K" word and then, oddly, called one of the officers a "Nazi" as well.
The police interaction is troubling news for Haley, as the officers were wearing body cameras and the footage is expected to be released to the public. TMZ acquired video of Haley before the arrest, causing a disturbance as he attempted to get on a chairlift without his snowboard.
Osment is being charged with two misdemeanors: possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public. Haley has had a difficult few months after losing everything in the Altadena wildfires and having his insurance claim for a replacement home denied.
Megan Thee Stallion wants a judge to hold Tory Lanez accountable for his alleged conduct during a recent deposition. Megan described Lanez’s behavior as "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation." Her lawyers have asked the court to explain why Lanez should not be held in contempt in the civil case Megan filed against Milagro Cooper.
Cooper is a blogger who Megan alleges "has used her social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about Megan at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson (Tory Lanez)."
When Lanez was called to give his deposition, Megan's attorney says he acted as if he did not understand the meaning of basic words such as "discuss" and "approve." They also claim he insulted Megan’s attorney's appearance, referring to her alleged hair dye as "distracting" and telling her to bring a hairbrush the next time they conduct a deposition.
A law firm representing Lanez in his criminal trial stated that they do not represent him in the civil matter and would not oppose Megan’s attorneys if they ask the court to hold him in contempt. Lanez is currently serving a ten-year sentence in prison after being convicted of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in 2022.
Drake says he has new ammunition in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, and it is all because of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show. Drake has filed an amended complaint citing Kendrick's performance of "Not Like Us" at Super Bowl LIX.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Drake claims that Kendrick's performance "assassinated" his character. The legal documents go on to state that Kendrick excluding the word "pedophile" from the lyrics supports Drake’s claim that the song's content is defamatory.
Drake's legal team appears to argue that removing the word "pedophile" was the only change Kendrick made to the track. They claim Kendrick would not have been allowed to perform the song unless that word was removed. The reasoning, according to the complaint, is that "everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a 'certified pedophile.'"
Drake also notes that Kendrick's show in New Orleans was the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance of all time and says the song introduced him to many new people as a pedophile. Universal Music Group told TMZ that Drake is being misled by his legal team into pursuing this case, and that doing so continues to damage his reputation and finances, as he has no chance of success.
The pop star was part of an all-female influencer trip to space funded by Jeff Bezos on Monday. Along with Perry were Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Flynn. The trip was promoted as a feminist milestone, as it was the first all-female space trip in decades, but it has been criticized as more of a marketing ploy by Bezos and his team than a genuine effort to support feminism.
Other celebrities, like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde, have condemned Bezos and Blue Origin’s scheme. Ratajkowski called the Blue Origin trip “end time sh%t.” Wendy’s, the fast-food chain, tweeted a picture of Perry with the caption, “Can we send her back?”
This backlash stemmed from Perry’s behavior during the trip, which many online felt was over-the-top and cringeworthy, as well as from her out-of-touch comments afterward. During takeoff, she began to sing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” unprompted.
She brought a daisy onto the shuttle, held it up to the camera during the flight, and, upon disembarking, raised it to the sky before kissing the Earth. After the experience, Perry said she “felt super connected to love.”
At the post-trip press conference, Perry said, “It’s about a collective energy in there. It’s about us. It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”
Her remarks sparked intense backlash. In an Instagram video, Ratajkowski responded, saying, “Like this is beyond parody. That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that’s built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?”
Many online critics have called Perry’s perspective out of touch, arguing that companies like Blue Origin represent a dystopian future in which resources are scarce and the wealthiest individuals, like Perry and Bezos, hoard what remains while the rest of humanity suffers. Perry, however, may have proven to young girls everywhere that if you’re rich enough, you too can co-opt the title of astronaut.