5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping everyone is more concerned with what to get their mother than what's going on with their lives.
The charitable arm of Baldoni's studio, Wayfarer, had to be shut down due to the financial and emotional stress of Baldoni's legal disputes with Blake Lively. Wayfarer Studios itself will continue operating, but the part of the studio that focused on giving back—funding criminal justice reform, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and uplifting marginalized communities—can no longer function.
Steve Sarowitz, Baldoni's partner, has contributed $100 million of his own money to support the foundation's partners and is committed to adding $35 million more this year, as some grants will continue through 2026.
Lively first filed her lawsuit in December, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign over their film It Ends With Us. The irony hasn’t gone unnoticed, as their legal battle shows no sign of ending. Since then, lawsuits have been filed in both directions. Blake recently stated that she wants the world to hear her testimony, while Baldoni’s lawyer responded by saying she should do it at Madison Square Garden, possibly alluding to claims that Lively is turning this into a public spectacle.
A trial date has been set for March 2026, meaning Baldoni is likely facing more legal expenses for the foreseeable future. Until a resolution is reached, it seems neither party is backing down—this does not end with them.
Fans of the Cyrus family and drama are off to the races, as Tish seemingly unfollowed her daughter Miley. This came just hours after Billy Ray announced that he's patching things up with Miley and can't wait to see her soon. The timing makes it appear that Tish is upset about Miley trying to reconnect with her father.
If trouble is brewing between Tish and Miley, that’s a pretty solid "L" for Tish. This would come right after she mended her relationship with her other daughter, Noah, who was allegedly dating Dominic Purcell when Tish pursued and later married him. Tish has spoken out, saying she’s unsure how this happened and that she would never intentionally unfollow Miley.
The awkward moment was all captured on television when the couple made their red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday. Timothée leaned in to give Kylie a kiss after winning an award, but when she went in for a second one, Chalamet wasn’t on the receiving end of that pass.
Chalamet was clearly caught up in the excitement of winning Italy’s David Award for Cinematic Excellence. So when Kylie leaned in for that second kiss, he unintentionally left her hanging—like someone missing a high five, except this time it was your partner going in for a kiss.
The moment was a little embarrassing, and of course, the internet is making a big deal out of it. Still, the couple seems happy together, and ultimately, this will likely become a cute moment they can laugh about later.
Four former housekeepers have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Robinson, and the Motown icon is pushing back, alleging that the lawsuits are an attempt to squeeze money out of him. Robinson's attorney told TMZ, “As the case progresses, the evidence will show that this is simply an ugly method to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.”
Robinson's lawyer also criticized the plaintiffs and their attorneys, saying, “Through this process, we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create.”
The accusers allege that Robinson raped them multiple times while they were working for the couple. They are also suing Robinson's wife, Frances Gladney Robinson, claiming that she knew of his actions and did nothing to protect them.
Robinson's attorney plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing “numerous aspects” of the allegations that “defy credulity,” along with concerns about the timelines, inconsistencies, and the nature of relationships between the plaintiffs and others.
TMZ reports that a variety of allegations have been made against Smokey in the documents filed. Despite the differences, there is some consistency among the Jane Does. All of them claim that Smokey would call them into his bedroom or other parts of the house while his wife was away. The women allege that he would then force himself on them sexually, despite their repeated refusals, according to the suit.
Drake's label is claiming that there is a major flaw in the lawsuit he filed against Kendrick Lamar over the track "Not Like Us." According to the label, Drake and his team should have paid closer attention to Kendrick’s performance, because he did not actually say “certified pedophile” during the show, even though that line appeared in the original diss track.
Unfortunately, the crowd at the Superdome caused the damage themselves by chanting the lyric despite Kendrick not saying it. However, UMG argues that this should not be held against Kendrick.
The label is also using Drake’s own history to undermine the lawsuit, referencing a petition he signed years ago that criticized prosecutors for using rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. UMG claims this lawsuit is simply Drake’s attempt to save face after his failed rap beef with Kendrick.
UMG further argues that rap lyrics are hyperbolic and not meant to be taken as literal fact. They point to Drake’s own lyrics in “The Heart Part 6,” where he alleges that Kendrick’s child is fathered by another man, calls Kendrick a domestic abuser, and threatens to slit his throat with a razor. These are clearly not literal threats, as Drake’s overall conduct during the beef suggests he is, in truth, just a soft boy.