5 People Having A Bad Week

The charitable arm of Baldoni's studio, Wayfarer, had to be shut down due to the financial and emotional stress of Baldoni's legal disputes with Blake Lively. Wayfarer Studios itself will continue operating, but the part of the studio that focused on giving back—funding criminal justice reform, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and uplifting marginalized communities—can no longer function.

Steve Sarowitz, Baldoni's partner, has contributed $100 million of his own money to support the foundation's partners and is committed to adding $35 million more this year, as some grants will continue through 2026.

Lively first filed her lawsuit in December, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign over their film It Ends With Us. The irony hasn’t gone unnoticed, as their legal battle shows no sign of ending. Since then, lawsuits have been filed in both directions. Blake recently stated that she wants the world to hear her testimony, while Baldoni’s lawyer responded by saying she should do it at Madison Square Garden, possibly alluding to claims that Lively is turning this into a public spectacle.