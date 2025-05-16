5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are not feeling any of that spring time joy.
Chris Brown has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm for allegedly smashing a tequila bottle over a music producer's head in 2023. Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, stated that the case proceedings "are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
Brown was arrested Thursday in Manchester, England, after disembarking from his private jet and was taken into custody at a hotel in the city. Police said the arrest and subsequent charge stem from an incident that occurred at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair area of London on February 19, 2023. Brown was reportedly with music producer Abe Diaw and allegedly attacked him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila multiple times before continuing to assault him.
Diaw later sued Brown, claiming he was hospitalized as a result of the attack. Following Brown's arrest, Diaw's attorney told TMZ that his client's injuries from the altercation were "serious," adding, "We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable."
Tory Lanez is in the hospital after being stabbed 14 times in a California state prison. He is now on the mend and has been transferred back to the prison hospital in recent days after receiving treatment at a medical facility in the Bakersfield, CA area. Tory is reportedly able to breathe on his own and speak.
Lanez was allegedly attacked by fellow inmate Santino Casio at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Prison officials say Casio stabbed Tory seven times in the back, four times in the torso, and three times in the head and face. According to Lanez’s team, he was placed on a breathing apparatus after his lungs collapsed.
The motive for the attack remains unclear. Casio is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for murder, attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, and inflicting great bodily injury. Following the assault, Casio was placed in restricted housing pending the outcome of an investigation by prison officials.
Nikke Bella is going to definitely going to need to take some extra shifts in the ring after her divorce settlement came in. The former WWE wrestler and her husband reached an agreement for Nikki to pay Artem $3,500 each month for Artem to raise their son Matteo. On top of that she's paying Artem a lump sum of $100K now, and another $100k before the end of the year.
Nikki is also responsible for covering the cost of Matteo's speech therapist, but all other extracurricular activities and needs will be split. It's not all bleeding bank accounts for Nikki as she's walking away with all of the trusts in her name, including Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and Bonita Bonita.
Artem was arrested last August after allegedly attacked her causing Nikki to file a restraining order against him. Then Artem claimed that Nikki was the real aggressor and made up everything to pin the blame on him.
It still hasn’t ended. A letter introduced by Baldoni’s team, alleging that Blake Lively tried to pressure Taylor Swift into making a public statement of support, has been struck from the official record. The judge ruled that the letter is not relevant to the current case.
Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the letter, stating that it does not request any action from the court and is not pertinent to the specific legal issues at hand. In his ruling, the judge noted that the letter appears only to “promote public scandal” by making inflammatory accusations—based on speculation—against Lively and her legal team.
Judge Liman also remarked that the letter seems aimed at attracting media attention by implying that Lively or her team attempted to "extort" a high-profile celebrity. However, TMZ reports that Baldoni’s attorneys may still pursue discovery and obtain further information related to these claims.
Baldoni’s team filed the document yesterday, asserting that they had credible information suggesting Lively had threatened to release years’ worth of text messages unless Swift publicly supported her in the ongoing legal battle against Justin. Swift was subpoenaed in the case last week, primarily in connection to a meeting that reportedly took place between her, Blake, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin during the film’s production.
Justin Bieber is reportedly shrinking his social circle, and former friends who’ve been cut off claim he’s being isolated from longtime companions due to what they describe as cult-like influence from his church and pastor. Bieber is a member of Churchome, a Beverly Hills-based church led by Pastor Judah Smith.
Bieber is no longer in contact with Ryan Good, who served as the best man at his wedding and was the creative director for his fashion brand, Drew House. Sources claim the falling out occurred after Ryan left Churchome, believing it to be a cult. Pastor Judah Smith has denied those claims, even joking, “What kind of a cult only meets once a month?”
Justin and Judah allegedly confronted Scooter Braun—who is Jewish—about not believing in Jesus, and they also reportedly badgered Ryan about his sex life. Comments from Bieber’s business manager, also a Churchome member, have raised additional red flags. TMZ is exploring the shifts in Justin’s personal life in the docuseries What Happened to Justin Bieber?