5 People Having A Bad Week

Chris Brown has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm for allegedly smashing a tequila bottle over a music producer's head in 2023. Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, stated that the case proceedings "are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Brown was arrested Thursday in Manchester, England, after disembarking from his private jet and was taken into custody at a hotel in the city. Police said the arrest and subsequent charge stem from an incident that occurred at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair area of London on February 19, 2023. Brown was reportedly with music producer Abe Diaw and allegedly attacked him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila multiple times before continuing to assault him.

Diaw later sued Brown, claiming he was hospitalized as a result of the attack. Following Brown's arrest, Diaw's attorney told TMZ that his client's injuries from the altercation were "serious," adding, "We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable."