5 People Having A Bad Week

This Friday the 13th is bringing bad vibes to these celebs.
The NBA Finals are in full swing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Oklahoma City Thunder against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers took a 2-1 series after Game 3 in a hard fought win putting the Thunder in a tough position, especially given that teams that win Game 3 end up winning the best of 7 series 80% of the time.
However, Jay-Z found himself in the hole with OKC despite not playing after losing $1 million because he bet on OKC to win the NBA championship in 5 games. With Indiana now winning two games that bet is now impossible to win.
Meaning the folks over at Fanataics Sportsbooks are up $1 million on Jay-Z alone. Had Jay-Z won his bet he would've received $3.3 million. Fortunately for the rap-mogul Forbes still values him for $2.5 million. Not to mention that his wife is the greatest genre bending artist of all time in Beyonce.
In fact, Jay-Z helped launch Fanatics' sportsbook back in 2023 with Michael Rubin. So this is kind of like Jay-Z losing $1 million to himself? Maybe this just feels bad because I once lost $50 making a bet and that felt terrible. Down $1 million to himself feels like a soft bad day at best. Good for Jay-Z.
A year before the fatal crash of a Boeing 787 on Thursday, a former Boeing quality manager raised concerns about the safety of the company's 787 passenger jet. The crash occurred while the plane was flying over India, killing more than 200 people. As of now, there is only one known survivor.
John Barnett appeared on TMZ in January 2024 to discuss safety concerns he had at the time about Boeing’s 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the same model involved in this week's crash. Barnett claimed the company had "put a strong effort into removing quality from the process" of constructing its planes.
His allegations included that Boeing had been cutting inspection crews and expert staff for over a decade, suggesting that more oversight and diligence were needed. The Dreamliner went down in Ahmedabad, India just 30 seconds after takeoff. Tragically, 241 people lost their lives. At this point, there is no evidence of mechanical failure, although the crew did issue a mayday call shortly after becoming airborne.
Two months after speaking to TMZ, Barnett was found dead by suicide. At the time, he was involved in a lawsuit against Boeing, alleging the company retaliated against him for raising concerns about unsafe practices. Last month, Boeing settled a wrongful death lawsuit with his family.
Trace Cyrus says Brenda Song brought her acting skills into their relationship when she lied to him about serious health issues. The brother of Miley Cyrus exposed Song on Instagram, claiming she created a web of elaborate lies. Brenda allegedly stole thousands of dollars from him, faked multiple pregnancies, and even used fake blood to convince him and Tish Cyrus that she had an abortion.
Trace claims they took her to the OBGYN to make sure she was okay, only to find out that Brenda had fabricated both the pregnancy and the abortion. On another occasion, Trace alleges that Brenda told his family she was terminally ill, claiming she had breast cancer and a brain tumor. She later said she was traveling to Chicago to have the tumor removed.
Trace says the family eventually caught on to Song's lies, allegedly prompting him to physically remove the bandages from her head, revealing that she had no scars underneath. He goes on to say that this experience highlights how damaging childhood fame can be and adds that he hopes Brenda is doing better mentally.
According to a police report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by TMZ, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop got into a physical altercation with a man near a roulette table at the Palazzo at the Venetian hotel. The incident was captured on surveillance video. It reportedly began when the man bumped into a chair where Tarek's father was sitting at the table.
Tarek's father allegedly became upset and turned around to stare at the man before returning to his game. Police say the man then patted Tarek's father on the right shoulder and said something to him, which prompted Tarek to get involved. Tarek, who was seated nearby, charged at the man, pushed him back, and the two squared off.
According to the report, the man went for Tarek's legs in an attempt to take him down. El Moussa responded by kneeing the man to the ground, mounting his back, and delivering three punches to his head. Tarek then stood up and walked away. Officers responded to a call about an "assault/battery" and spoke with the alleged victim, who had visible bruises and cuts.
The man initially gave police a slightly different account than what appeared on the video. He claimed he was simply sitting at the roulette table when someone aggressively approached and assaulted him as he tried to defend himself. He also told police he wanted to press charges against Tarek.
When interviewed, Tarek told officers he confronted the man to protect his father, who suffers from back problems. Police read Tarek his Miranda rights. Although he was not arrested, he was issued a citation for battery. Tarek's attorneys told TMZ, "Tarek intends to contest these allegations in a court of law where he will assert his right to self-defense and the defense of his elderly and infirm father."
The former NFL star is wanted for attempted murder. Law enforcement in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is seeking to arrest the former NFL wide receiver on a charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event.
Brown was briefly detained by police following an incident involving a firearm at Adin Ross' Brand Risk kickboxing event just over a month ago. Video obtained by TMZ shows him getting into a physical altercation with men he claimed tried to jump him and steal his jewelry. Another clip shows him fleeing the scene with what appears to be a gun in his hand, shortly before gunshots are heard.
Zül-Qarnaįn later told TMZ Sports that he was one of the men involved in the scuffle with Antonio and claimed that Brown fired shots at him, even though children were present during the incident. An unnamed victim later met with law enforcement and stated that AB opened fire on him after the altercation, which prompted the warrant for Brown’s arrest.