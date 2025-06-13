5 People Having A Bad Week

The NBA Finals are in full swing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Oklahoma City Thunder against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers took a 2-1 series after Game 3 in a hard fought win putting the Thunder in a tough position, especially given that teams that win Game 3 end up winning the best of 7 series 80% of the time.

However, Jay-Z found himself in the hole with OKC despite not playing after losing $1 million because he bet on OKC to win the NBA championship in 5 games. With Indiana now winning two games that bet is now impossible to win.

Meaning the folks over at Fanataics Sportsbooks are up $1 million on Jay-Z alone. Had Jay-Z won his bet he would've received $3.3 million. Fortunately for the rap-mogul Forbes still values him for $2.5 million. Not to mention that his wife is the greatest genre bending artist of all time in Beyonce.

In fact, Jay-Z helped launch Fanatics' sportsbook back in 2023 with Michael Rubin. So this is kind of like Jay-Z losing $1 million to himself? Maybe this just feels bad because I once lost $50 making a bet and that felt terrible. Down $1 million to himself feels like a soft bad day at best. Good for Jay-Z.