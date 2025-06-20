5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having worse weeks and not because of the heat.
The case between these two is far from over, but a recent decision by a judge likely has Blake furious. According to a new ruling, Blake's conversations with Taylor Swift are considered relevant. TMZ obtained documents stating that the judge ruled Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer company can seek communications between Taylor and Blake related to the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.
Blake and her team had asked the judge to block Baldoni’s team from accessing her messages with Taylor, arguing that he was using her relationship with Swift to "prop up a public relations narrative outside of court."
The judge acknowledged that Baldoni may have a legitimate interest in some of the communications between Taylor and Blake but assured Lively that the messages would not be leaked, as they are protected under a court-issued protective order. Blake maintains that Taylor is not relevant to her dispute with Baldoni, but the judge appears to disagree.
Tyler Perry is facing sexual assault allegations from an actor on the set of his long-running TV show The Oval. The allegation has been labeled a "scam" by someone on Tyler's team. Derek Dixon filed a lawsuit against Perry, and in the documents, he claims they first met at an event in 2019.
Derek alleges that Tyler picked him out of the crowd and asked for his phone number, suggesting he might have a role for him. Tyler followed through, and Derek landed a small role in two episodes of a show called Ruthless. In January 2020, Derek says Tyler invited him to his home in Atlanta. Derek accepted, hoping to build a friendship that would help advance his career. However, according to the lawsuit, Derek alleges that he drank too much and ended up sleeping in a guest room.
Tyler allegedly got into bed with Derek and began touching his thighs. Although Derek says he rejected the advances that night, he claims Tyler remained interested. Shortly after that, Derek says he was cast in the role of Dale in The Oval. He also claims that around the same time, Tyler began sending sexually suggestive text messages, including asking about Derek's sexual preferences and stating that he has sex with men.
Derek notes that his character, Dale, was written as a gay, homeless, and desperate store clerk who had to sleep with other characters to have a place to stay. He claims Tyler told him the character represented exactly what he wanted in a real-life partner—someone who would be loyal and dependent on him.
Derek says he feared that rejecting Tyler outright would derail his career, so he told him he just wasn’t the sexual type. Despite that, he was always terrified he would lose his job if he complained about sexual harassment.
Another incident allegedly occurred in Atlanta in late 2020, when Derek accepted another invitation from Perry. Perry allegedly asked if Derek "likes it rough in bed" and then grabbed him by the throat while saying, "Look how excited you just got."
The most aggressive incident allegedly happened in 2021 at Tyler’s home. Dixon claims he was staying in the guest house and wearing only his underwear when Tyler entered the room to say goodnight, pulled down Dixon’s underwear, groped him, and said, "Relax and just let it happen."
Dixon filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2024 and then quit The Oval, saying he could no longer tolerate the alleged harassment. He is now suing Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry Studios for quid pro quo harassment, workplace sexual harassment, and sexual assault and battery. Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages.
The former NFL superstar got into a fight with a poker player following a dispute over the game. The fight occurred on May 27, and TMZ recently obtained the video footage. Peterson was playing with others at a social club in Houston called JokerStars.
Peterson says he and one of his buddies were involved in a disagreement at the gaming table. “One thing led to another,” he said, and they squared up. The video shows the two men trading blows for several seconds, even after someone tried to separate them. Peterson took a few punches at the start, but once the fight spilled into a back wall, the former NFL running back landed several haymakers.
Both men walked away from the altercation bloodied, but Peterson downplayed his injuries, claiming they were from falling into a chair rather than from any clean hits by his opponent. After the fight, Peterson said, “Me and the guy, we’re cool. We’ve known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows, and that was it.”
Terrance "T.A." Dixon filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming there were at least two minors that Fat Joe had sexual relations with, and another he allegedly fell in love with. The former hype man alleges he saw the rapper have sex with underage girls who were 15 and 16 years old. Fat Joe is calling the allegations BS.
TMZ obtained court docs where Dixon's attorney says Tyrone A. Blackburn claims a 16-year-old girl would perform oral sex and other sex acts on Joe in exchange for cash, clothing and cell phone bill payments. Dixon claims Joe started a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl after meeting her at an overseas concert.
Joe allegedly flew her to New York and Miami multiple times and paid for her to undergo a BBL procedure because her body was “adolescent and not fully formed.” Dixon claims the girl is now married to a professional athlete.
He also alleges that Fat Joe was in love with a girl he met when she was 15 years old. According to Dixon, Joe paid all of her bills, took her on overseas tours, housed her in a condo near the home he shared with his wife in Florida, and even contemplated leaving his wife for her.
Joe’s former hype man also claims that Fat Joe coerced him into having sex with women after concerts. He further alleges that Joe underpaid him, denied him songwriting credits, and concealed royalties and backend payments. Fat Joe’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ the lawsuit is a blatant act of retaliation for a civil suit Joe previously filed against Dixon.
Celebrity chef and host of Worst Cooks in America, Anne Burrell, was found dead by her husband, Stuart Claxton. She was discovered unconscious early Tuesday morning, lying on the shower floor in their bathroom. According to reports, her husband also found several unidentified pills nearby.
Stuart last saw Anne alive around 1 a.m. the night before and found her between six and seven hours later in the shower. The medical examiner has not yet determined the official cause of death. However, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department stated the incident was reported as a cardiac arrest. Burrell was only 55 years old at the time of her passing. We extend our deepest condolences to Anne’s family during this difficult time.