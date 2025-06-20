5 People Having A Bad Week

The case between these two is far from over, but a recent decision by a judge likely has Blake furious. According to a new ruling, Blake's conversations with Taylor Swift are considered relevant. TMZ obtained documents stating that the judge ruled Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer company can seek communications between Taylor and Blake related to the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.

Blake and her team had asked the judge to block Baldoni’s team from accessing her messages with Taylor, arguing that he was using her relationship with Swift to "prop up a public relations narrative outside of court."

The judge acknowledged that Baldoni may have a legitimate interest in some of the communications between Taylor and Blake but assured Lively that the messages would not be leaked, as they are protected under a court-issued protective order. Blake maintains that Taylor is not relevant to her dispute with Baldoni, but the judge appears to disagree.