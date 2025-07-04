5 People Having A Bad Week

The holiday weekend is looking pretty rough for these celebs and their loved ones.
Post Malone was performing at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when he fell off the stage. He walked over to a fan and kneeled as they clinked cups. As Post touched cups with the fan, the small bannister in front of them gave way, causing him to fall off the stage.
After the fall, the fan uploaded the video to TikTok with the caption, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” referencing lyrics from "Pour Me a Drink," the song Post was performing when the incident occurred. The fan added, “I am SO sorry, Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show.”
Julio César Chávez Jr. was picked up by ICE agents just days after facing off against Jake Paul in the ring. The boxer was detained due to warrants in Mexico for alleged weapons trafficking and ties to a cartel.
The son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez was arrested by ICE in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The warrant stems from his alleged involvement in organized crime and the trafficking of firearms, munitions, and explosives. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Chávez will be returned to Mexico after processing.
“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate, with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives, was arrested by ICE,” an official said. “It is shocking that the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, yet chose not to prioritize his removal—allowing him to leave and COME BACK into our country.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star is not officially on the market, but he’s already reflecting on what his split might mean. He’s been turning to Swiss psychologist Carl Gustav Jung for insight, or at least posting Jung quotes on Instagram. Bloom seems especially drawn to Jung’s thoughts on loneliness, addiction, the purpose of human existence, love, power, and more.
One of the quotes Orlando shared was: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.” He also highlighted: “Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge,” and “The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases.”
The couple has not publicly addressed the breakup. Orlando did, however, attend Jeff Bezos’ extremely low-key 60 million dollar wedding. Both have remained largely silent about the split. Who knows, maybe this will be the first non-toxic celebrity breakup.
Antwan "Big Boi" Patton lost his uncle to gun violence in Georgia, and police have now made two arrests in the murder case. Jabryopm Crumbley turned himself in to police on Wednesday after fatally shooting Big Boi's uncle, Remoin Patton, during a road rage incident in Atlanta on June 16.
Crumbley was booked into Fulton County Jail for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bail. Four days after the shooting, Janisha Crumbley was also arrested for hindering the apprehension of a felon but was later released from jail.
Big Boi issued a statement about his uncle, who was affectionately known as Uncle Moonie: "Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches. He wasn’t just ‘My’ Uncle, he was Unk to all that met him. A moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace."
Big Boi also posted a video tribute to Uncle Moonie on Instagram. The caption of the video read, "Long Live Uncle Moonie... Miss ya UNC 💔 To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
According to police, officers responded to a shooting on June 16. When they arrived at the scene, Uncle Moonie had already passed from a gunshot wound to his back. He was 62 years old at the time of his death. Our condolences go out to the Patton family as they grieve this terrible loss.
Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away in a car accident. Tributes to the soccer star have poured in from many, including his national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo posted on Instagram, "It doesn't make any sense... Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married."
Ronaldo was referring to the fact that Jota had just gotten married two weeks before the accident. He and his partner had three children together. Jota and his brother André passed away while traveling through Spain. The country’s Guardia Civil released a statement saying their investigation "points to a road accident due to a burst tire while overtaking." The two reportedly died just after midnight when their Lamborghini caught fire.
Jürgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager who signed Jota to the team in 2020, remembered him as "a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father." Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro noted that Thursday marked "a sad day for football and for national and international sport."
LeBron James, who owns a small stake in Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of Liverpool Football Club, also shared a tribute. He tweeted, "My prayers go out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected!" We send our condolences to the Jota family during this difficult time.