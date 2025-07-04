5 People Having A Bad Week

Julio César Chávez Jr. was picked up by ICE agents just days after facing off against Jake Paul in the ring. The boxer was detained due to warrants in Mexico for alleged weapons trafficking and ties to a cartel.

The son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez was arrested by ICE in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The warrant stems from his alleged involvement in organized crime and the trafficking of firearms, munitions, and explosives. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Chávez will be returned to Mexico after processing.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate, with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives, was arrested by ICE,” an official said. “It is shocking that the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, yet chose not to prioritize his removal—allowing him to leave and COME BACK into our country.”