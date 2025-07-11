5 People Having A Bad Week

This celebs need a W this week because they are down bad.
Justin Bieber just released his seventh studio album titled Swag, and Biebs seems to be giving fans some insight into his marriage with Hailey Bieber. He opens up in his track "Walking Away," in which he croons about a rough patch in a relationship that he refuses to leave.
The relationship Justin refers to is probably his marriage to Hailey. Some of the lyrics include: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s^#t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break."
But then Justin turns it around when he sings, "Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you, 'I’d change' / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away."
He also celebrates Hailey in his less croony track "Go Baby." Justin is clearly enamored with his wife and her success, touting her brand Rhode and her new phone case that holds lip gloss: "That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it." Justin makes it clear he has struggled, and also that the paparazzi are incredibly annoying.
Bieber notes that everyone asking if he's okay doesn’t sit well with him. It feels to him like, "I'm the only one with issues and everyone else is perfect." He goes after the paparazzi in the tracks "Butterflies" and "Standing on Business," referencing multiple bad encounters from the past few months. He even includes audio clips of his viral interactions with them. In Butterflies he sings, "Money, that's all you want, you don't care about human beings."
The album will hopefully bring in some cash for the singer, who was on the verge of financial collapse and sold his music catalogue in 2022. He also owed his former manager Scooter Braun millions of dollars. The two reached a settlement that has Justin giving Scooter around $35 million. Even millionaires have it tough.
Chris Brown faces two new charges in the London assault case he is currently fighting. Brown is pleading not guilty to two additional counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. These charges stem from a violent altercation two years ago in which a man's head was allegedly smashed with a bottle in a nightclub.
Brown arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning dressed in a brown suit to enter his not guilty pleas. This comes a month after he pled not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly smashing a bottle over Abraham Diaw's head in February 2023 at TAPE nightclub.
His trial is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2026. Brown is accused of attacking Diaw alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, who has also denied all charges. Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in May during his first return to England following the incident. He was released on conditional bail after surrendering his passport and paying a fee that roughly equates to $6.7 million.
The 34-year-old Bulgarian tennis star was on his way to upsetting the No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner, but after going up two sets, he was forced to retire from the match due to a pectoral injury. Grigor Dimitrov later took to social media to address his followers, sharing an image of himself in good spirits while enjoying a meal from his hospital bed.
In the post he wrote, "Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us." Dimitrov also noted that this exit was "one of the most painful moments of my career."
Dimitrov will be disappointed, as beating Sinner would have put him in position to face Djokovic in the semifinal, with a potential shot at the Wimbledon final. He will now have to wait at least a month before chasing the first Grand Slam title of his career, and must recover from the injury before he can return to the court.
Michael Pitt, known for his role on Boardwalk Empire, claims that his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of sexual abuse, had violent fantasies, including a rape fantasy. Pitt alleges that she even laughed at him when he attempted to fulfill one of those fantasies by sticking a finger in her rectum, despite knowing she did not like it.
Pitt's attorney, Paul Townsend, is seeking to have his bail conditions modified so Pitt can travel internationally for work. As part of the appeal, Townsend included a series of text messages in the legal filing. One of the texts appears to show Pitt’s ex admitting to fabricating some of the allegations of sexual assault and violence.
Pitt is facing a nine-count indictment in New York, charging him with assault, sexual abuse, strangulation, and other offenses based on alleged incidents that took place between April 2020 and August 2021. According to Pitt, his accuser texted a friend in April 2021 and wrote, "When I came over to your house last year after I fought with Michael I said that he has hit me and that he sexually assaulted me. That's not at all what happened."
The alleged text continues, "I've always flirted with this sexual fantasy of rape and violence because I've never actually experienced it. It made Michael uncomfortable because he knew I didn't really understand what it was and so he stuck his finger in my ass one night because he knew I didn't like it. That was it and we laugh about it now."
Pitt also alleges that his ex told the same friend she tried to make him jealous and provoke him by talking about other men she had slept with. One of the texts allegedly says, "I even told him that I had sex with the director of photography of his film and sent a naked photo to him saying I missed his d^%# and Michael has ruined it."
Charlie Puth is allegedly not fun to work with, according to some of his peers. Jade Thirlwall made some shady comments about Puth, and Bella Thorne was quick to back her up by sharing her own experience.
Bella said she will never collaborate with Charlie and was clear about why their professional relationship fell apart. She wrote, "Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. do the deed with him."
Jade Thirlwall didn’t get specific about why she is swearing off Charlie, so her reasons remain a mystery. However, Bella clearly took the moment as one of sisterly solidarity, using the spotlight to finally call out his alleged behavior.
If you are not familiar with the beef between Charlie and Bella, here’s the background. Charlie and Bella were never officially together, but back in the day, he publicly implied she had cheated on her ex, Tyler Posey, when she started hanging out with him. Photos circulated that made it look like Bella and Charlie were getting close, but Bella later clarified that the pictures were misleading and that she and Tyler had already broken up by the time they were taken.