5 People Having A Bad Week

Justin Bieber just released his seventh studio album titled Swag, and Biebs seems to be giving fans some insight into his marriage with Hailey Bieber. He opens up in his track "Walking Away," in which he croons about a rough patch in a relationship that he refuses to leave.

The relationship Justin refers to is probably his marriage to Hailey. Some of the lyrics include: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s^#t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break."

But then Justin turns it around when he sings, "Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you, 'I’d change' / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away."

He also celebrates Hailey in his less croony track "Go Baby." Justin is clearly enamored with his wife and her success, touting her brand Rhode and her new phone case that holds lip gloss: "That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it." Justin makes it clear he has struggled, and also that the paparazzi are incredibly annoying.