5 People Having A Bad Week

The comedian with a known past of being incendiary hosted the ESPYS on Thursday and some found his takes to be hilarious while others were not amused. Shane made fun of Caitlin Clark, Megan Rapinoe, Epstein and Diddy amongst others while he was on stage.

Shane poked Clark when he made the joke, "When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting Black women." Gillis' Rapinoe joke fell flat as he said, "Megan Rapinoe isn't here," followed by a "Nice."

Shane got booed for this joke. Joe Rogan actually wanted me to be here to host this awards show so that I could capture (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver, because Joe thinks he's an alien," Gillis said. "And Donald Trump wanted me to be here to capture Juan Soto, for the same reason."