5 People Having A Bad Week

Your week is not as bad as the week these 5 had.
The comedian with a known past of being incendiary hosted the ESPYS on Thursday and some found his takes to be hilarious while others were not amused. Shane made fun of Caitlin Clark, Megan Rapinoe, Epstein and Diddy amongst others while he was on stage.
Shane poked Clark when he made the joke, "When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting Black women." Gillis' Rapinoe joke fell flat as he said, "Megan Rapinoe isn't here," followed by a "Nice."
Shane got booed for this joke. Joe Rogan actually wanted me to be here to host this awards show so that I could capture (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver, because Joe thinks he's an alien," Gillis said. "And Donald Trump wanted me to be here to capture Juan Soto, for the same reason."
ESPN appreciated Shane's work and have a positive relationship with the comedian. They have had Shane on GameDay in the past. Gillis' comedy is not for everyone and his style constantly befuddles people on what his politics actually are. Gillis infamously got casted on SNL before it being rescinded when clips of him using racial slurs against Chinese people got resurfaced. Either way this wasn't the best hosting of an awards show that we've seen.
The WNBA's biggest star will not compete in All Star Weekend after Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury. The Indiana guard confirmed the news and voiced her disappointment of not being able to compete in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game.
Clark suffered the injury against the Connecticut Sun and did not play against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Clark will still attend the game when it takes place in Indianapolis. Despite the injury, Clark still found the energy to party as she was spotted with other big WNBA names at INVY nightclub.
She brought her "Woo" girl energy as several videos of the WNBA star came out with her wooing as she partied. She was joined by other stars also having a good time like Aliyah Boston, Courtney Williams, and even her WNBA nemesis Angel Reese. The festivities are set to begin today with the WNBA Skills Challenge.
Tomorrowland is really clinging to the adage that there are brighter days ahead because the festivals main stage just burned down a few days before the festival was supposed to kick off. The first took down the whole stage and along with it the scaffolding. Videos were circulating showing the mass smoke cloud coming from the festival grounds.
It's unclear how the fire began, but now organizers are scrambling to figure out what to do as the artists can no longer perform on that stage. The festival is sold out and considering that many people fly in for the festival refunds would still upset everyone that traveled to be at the festival.
Andy Byron the CEO of the billion dollar software company Astronomer went to a Coldplay concert with the head of HR of Astronomer Kristin Cabot for what seemed to allegedly be a date. During the show Chris Martin was commenting on the kiss camera and the the camera cut to them as Andy held Kristin in a loving embrace. Chris commented "Oh look at these two." seemingly to point out how sweet they looked.
The moment the two realized they were on camera Andy quite literally let go of Kristin and sunk down to avoid being seen by the camera and Kristin quickly turned from the camera and put her hands on her face. Chris at first thought they were shy saying, "You're okay" before going on to say, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy." The crowd laughed at the bewildering moment.
Fans who took videos of the moment posted the bit to social media as it went viral and the affair was exposed. Since then people have been commenting on the scenario as social media for Andy has gone dark. A fake apology from Andy has been circling the internet that ends in cheesy Cold Play quotes. Andy's wife has since removed his last name from her social media.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is being canceled and will be officially off the air next year. Many celebs are furious over the decision by Paramount. Stephen made the announcement last night and admitted that he was just as shocked at the company's decision. The show will be ending after 10 seasons on air.
The move seems to be weird as Paramount doesn't have many well known titles in their arsenal. Some are accusing them of pulling the plug for political reasons. Especially after Colbert was critical on his show of Paramount settling a deal with the President over what he perceived to be a meritless lawsuit. Paramount cited money issues as the reason. While also being in the midst of a transition as Paramount is currently being sold to Skydance.
Jimmy Kimmel was not thrilled with the announcement as he used his Instagram to let CBS know how he felt as he wrote, "Love you Stephen. F&^k you and all your Sheldons CBS." CBS made a statement that said, "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."