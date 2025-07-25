5 People Having A Bad Week

You may recall that two years ago, Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas. While on stage in the sweltering heat, she asked the crowd to splash water on her to help cool her down. Someone threw a cup containing an unknown liquid and ice at her, and in response, she threw her microphone at the person. The mic ricocheted and hit another individual, who later filed a police report.

The Las Vegas Police Department did not bring any charges against Cardi at the time. However, the person struck by the ricochet is now suing her for assault, battery, and negligence. The lawsuit also claims that the microphone was later auctioned off for charity, which allegedly caused the plaintiff emotional distress.

Cardi's attorney, Drew Findling, is pushing back against the lawsuit. He described it as a transparent and pitiful attempt at a financial shakedown. Findling stated, "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up."