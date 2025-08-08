5 People Having A Bad Week

Two men are suing Kodak Black, alleging that they were shot alongside him during Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl after-party in 2022. They’re seeking a $10.6 million default judgment, but the rapper’s attorney says it’s nothing more than a shameless money grab.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ, “We are not paying them a thing — it’s us who are the victim of a legal assault by these two people.” Cohen stressed that Kodak was never properly served by the accusers and that they only learned about the lawsuit yesterday when a media outlet reached out.

The incident, Cohen says, was like a “cartoonish shootout,” only with real consequences. Fortunately, no casualties occurred, but Kodak Black, Mark Schaefer, and Adam Rahman were all shot outside The Nice Guy nightclub in Hollywood after Super Bowl LVI ended and the streets filled with crowds. Schaefer and Rahman filed their lawsuit in 2023, blaming Kodak for the shooting, but his lawyers are calling the claim complete nonsense.