5 People Having A Bad Week

Jussie faced a huge scandal after he allegedly hired two men to stage an attack on him in 2019. Gloria Rodriguez, the attorney representing brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, says that Smollett is making his comeback harder on himself and wasting his talent by not being honest.

Jussie recently told Variety that the real "villains" in the alleged attack are the Chicago Police Department and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He continues to stand by his story that two MAGA hat–wearing Trump supporters in masks attacked him, doused him with bleach, put a noose around his neck, and shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Rodriguez claims that Smollett's career will be marred by the attack story until he comes clean. She says "the public is tired of his lies," implying that people still remember what Smollett did. Jussie was convicted in connection with the hoax, but the conviction was later overturned on a technicality before he struck a deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid fines by donating $50,000 to charity.