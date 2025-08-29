5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping that next week turns their fortunes around.
The actress was walking out of her film apartment in heels when she took a tumble down the steps. Her legs folded under her, and if she had been a soccer player, she might have milked it. Instead, she bounced right back up and said, "I'm fine!"
It looked like she was holding something in her hand that shattered into pieces on the steps. Fortunately, there were no major delays in filming, and Hathaway just ended up giving the crew some great content for the blooper reel.
The “cash me outside, how ’bout that” rapper’s mother may be facing legal trouble after calling the cops on one of her daughter’s friends. That friend is now considering pressing charges. Barbara Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s mother, received a security alert earlier this month indicating that someone was in the master bedroom of Bhabie’s Florida home.
Although Bhabie and Barbara live separately, they co-own the property. At the time, Bhabie was in California, far from the Florida house. Police say Barbara rushed over to the home and found her daughter’s friend Ricky there. The confrontation between them escalated to the point that Barbara called the police.
When officers arrived, Barbara informed them that she was carrying a gun. According to police, Bhad Bhabie told them she had approved Ricky staying at the house, and that he had actually been living there for several months. Sources say Bhabie frequently allows friends to stay at her Florida residence, even while she’s away. Barbara, who lives about 45 minutes away in another home, reportedly disapproves of the people staying at the property.
Barbara claims she only drew her gun after Ricky became violent toward her. She showed photos of a bruised arm and said Ricky had ripped her phone out of her hands during the altercation. Police ultimately determined that Barbara was the aggressor, but they left without arresting or citing either party.
Kim has officially taken her first shot at becoming a full-fledged lawyer. The next few months may be stressful as she waits for the results of her bar exam, the final hurdle before earning her license to practice law. It has been a long journey for Kim, who began this process more than six years ago.
The bar is considered one of the most difficult exams out there. It spans two full days and includes five one-hour essay questions, a 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions. Kim sat for the exam in late July and won’t know whether she passed until November. She took the California bar, widely known as one of the toughest in the country, with a pass rate of just 53.8%.
Most aspiring lawyers spend two to three months dedicating themselves entirely to studying, but Kim Kardashian’s schedule looked a little different. Between filming her television show, traveling, and attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding in June, she wasn’t able to follow the typical study model.
Cardi B held a quick meet-and-greet with fans outside a California courtroom, where she is facing a $24 million lawsuit filed by a former security guard. The guard claims Cardi assaulted her at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018, while Cardi was pregnant with her first child.
The rapper has dismissed the lawsuit as a cash grab. Cardi’s longtime confidante, Patientce Foster, told TMZ in New York City that it’s all just “press, press, press, press, press.” Meanwhile, speculation has been swirling that Cardi is pregnant again, a rumor she has adamantly denied. As Cardi left the courthouse, onlookers noticed she walked carefully, taking deliberate steps, with her bodyguard assisting her.
Jessie has been battling cancer and is prioritizing her fight against the disease. On Thursday, the singer announced the cancellation of her U.S. tour and the postponement of several international dates, confirming that the American leg of her tour will no longer take place.
The decision comes after doctors determined she would need a second surgery following her recent hospitalization earlier this month. Jessie reassured fans that the procedure is “nothing too serious,” but it must be done before the end of the year.
She explained, “This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry. I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.” The U.K. and European legs of her tour have been rescheduled rather than canceled, with several fall dates pushed to April of next year.
Jessie has faced a difficult year health-wise, undergoing both a mastectomy and breast reconstruction after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Six weeks after her procedure, she was hospitalized again due to concerns about blood clots, which were later determined to be an infection with fluid in her lungs.
She was discharged and treated through an outpatient program. It’s unclear what her upcoming surgery entails, but fans everywhere are wishing Jessie a smooth procedure and a speedy recovery.