5 People Having A Bad Week

The “cash me outside, how ’bout that” rapper’s mother may be facing legal trouble after calling the cops on one of her daughter’s friends. That friend is now considering pressing charges. Barbara Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s mother, received a security alert earlier this month indicating that someone was in the master bedroom of Bhabie’s Florida home.

Although Bhabie and Barbara live separately, they co-own the property. At the time, Bhabie was in California, far from the Florida house. Police say Barbara rushed over to the home and found her daughter’s friend Ricky there. The confrontation between them escalated to the point that Barbara called the police.

When officers arrived, Barbara informed them that she was carrying a gun. According to police, Bhad Bhabie told them she had approved Ricky staying at the house, and that he had actually been living there for several months. Sources say Bhabie frequently allows friends to stay at her Florida residence, even while she’s away. Barbara, who lives about 45 minutes away in another home, reportedly disapproves of the people staying at the property.