5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping things turn around in September.
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have split up after five years together, ending their engagement, according to PEOPLE. The snowboarding star and actress recently called off their engagement, and it looks like there is no hope for a reconciliation. The breakup was reportedly "a mutual decision."
The former couple said that the decision to split "was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the magazine added. While the two were seen out together in public late last month, there had been signs of trouble in paradise in recent days. Dobrev appeared at a red carpet event at the Toronto Film Festival, and notably, she was not wearing her engagement ring.
White and Dobrev met in 2019 and grew close as they dated through the pandemic. In 2024, White got down on one knee in front of a floral display and asked her to marry him. So far, neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup. To be fair, it is still quite fresh.
Former NBA big man Jason Collins, who became the first openly gay NBA player, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Collins is currently undergoing treatment following the diagnosis. The league released a statement on Thursday on behalf of Collins and his family, asking fans to send positive energy his way as he navigates this medical challenge.
"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being," the NBA said. Collins is 46 years old and was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. His career spanned six teams, beginning with the New Jersey Nets.
Collins ended his career with the Nets in 2014. During his playing years, he made history by coming out as gay, becoming the first active NBA player to do so. He received widespread support across the league, including endorsements from Kobe Bryant and then-commissioner David Stern.
When he returned to the Brooklyn Nets, Collins wore No. 98 in honor of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old man who was brutally murdered on October 12, 1998, in Wyoming because he was gay. "When I put on my jersey, I was making a statement to myself, my family, and my friends," Collins said at the time.
Collins recently married his longtime partner, Brunson Green, this past May. We send our wishes for a speedy recovery to Collins.
Benson Boone and his girlfriend Maggie Thurmon are heading for a split. TMZ has reported that the two have broken up. It is unclear what led to the separation, but fans noticed that they are no longer following each other on social media, which many see as an obvious sign of a breakup.
The couple had been dating for three years, though they only went Instagram official last year. Benson’s new album American Heart is out, and he is currently on a world tour. On top of that, he has been landing major brand deals, so it seems the breakup is not slowing him down.
The daughter of the late WWE star is standing firm on her decision to be removed from Hulk Hogan's will, which means she is forgoing $5 million in assets. Brooke told TMZ, "His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time."
Hulk’s daughter says she has supported herself through her own hard work, endured tough financial situations, and learned firsthand that money does not buy happiness. She added that money never mattered in her relationship with her father. The only things she wanted from him were his time, honesty, and love.
Hulk’s son Nick filed legal documents Tuesday stating that Hulk left behind nearly $5 million in assets, which will be passed on to his beneficiaries. It is unclear who those beneficiaries are, but Brooke is not among them. She says her only concern is that Hulk's estate is handled responsibly and with the utmost care and respect for him and his family.
Star NFL receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the NFL after his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, alleged that he was violent with her several times during their 17-month marriage. Sources say the league initiated the probe this week as part of its standard policy. It is unclear how this may affect the Dolphins receiver’s playing status ahead of Sunday’s game.
Court documents filed by Vaccaro allege that Hill was violent with her on eight separate occasions during their marriage. The first alleged incident occurred in January 2024, just two months after they wed. She claims that at their Southwest Ranches, Florida, home, Hill shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and ripped off her necklace during an argument about a postnuptial agreement.
Vaccaro also alleges that during one of Hill’s outbursts, he spit on her. She ultimately filed for divorce in April after they were involved in a domestic dispute at their Miami home. Hill’s attorney has called the accusations “nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vaccaro, her mother, and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down.”
Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, added, “These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vaccaro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give her and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in court to present his evidence.”