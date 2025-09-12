5 People Having A Bad Week

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have split up after five years together, ending their engagement, according to PEOPLE. The snowboarding star and actress recently called off their engagement, and it looks like there is no hope for a reconciliation. The breakup was reportedly "a mutual decision."

The former couple said that the decision to split "was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the magazine added. While the two were seen out together in public late last month, there had been signs of trouble in paradise in recent days. Dobrev appeared at a red carpet event at the Toronto Film Festival, and notably, she was not wearing her engagement ring.

White and Dobrev met in 2019 and grew close as they dated through the pandemic. In 2024, White got down on one knee in front of a floral display and asked her to marry him. So far, neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup. To be fair, it is still quite fresh.