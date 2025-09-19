5 People Having A Bad Week

2. Offset because because Cardi B is talking about him.

Cardi B says she harbors no resentment toward her ex, Offset, though she has made it clear that the two are not in the best place as she awaits the birth of her child with Stefon Diggs. The rapper told Gayle King that she and Offset do not have a co-parenting relationship for their children, Kulture, 8, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

Cardi said she would like to have a better relationship with Offset in the future, but only if he improves himself. Specifically, she said, "I just wish he was a better person. But it is what it is. Be a better person for the kids." Still, Cardi emphasized that she does not have "hate in my heart," even if Offset is not in the Cardi B fan club.

She claimed that any positivity coming from Offset is just a public facade, as his words do not reflect anything positive in reality. She added that she hopes one day they will be in a better place, but for now she is unsure how the two can get there.

1. Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci because the two have broken up.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have split, announcing in a joint statement, "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways." It is unclear why the two decided to separate.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2023, nearly two decades after meeting on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, when they were spotted ending a Valentine’s Day walk in Santa Monica with a kiss.

Monica confirmed their relationship in an interview with Elle France in June 2023, reportedly saying their meeting was "one of those encounters that rarely happens in life." The two worked together on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024, with Tim directing Monica in the role of Beetlejuice’s vengeful ex-wife, Delores LaFerve, who hunts him down to settle unfinished business.

The couple was last seen together publicly on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where they appeared happy. Tim was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014, while Monica was married to Vincent Cassel until 2013.