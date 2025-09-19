5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are over September.
A model has alleged that Stefon Diggs is the father of her newborn baby, according to court documents she filed. The NFL star is denying the claim, saying he is "not certain." Aileen Lopera, otherwise known as Lord Gisselle on social media, claimed in a petition to determine parental relationship in Los Angeles County back in December 2024 that Diggs was the father of her then-unborn child.
Diggs filed a response in mid-July stating he was not sure if he was the parent of the little girl and requested genetic testing to confirm. A judge signed a stipulation requiring Diggs and Lopera to submit to genetic testing, but it is unclear if they have done so yet.
Lopera's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to the U.S. Sun, "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles." While the two continue to battle this out, Diggs is also awaiting the birth of his child with rapper Cardi B.
Cops were looking into the possibility that Celeste Rivas was killed inside the Los Angeles home of singer D4vd after investigators searched the property for blood, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources said the LAPD’s Scientific Investigation Division conducted a 12-hour search of the home, using luminol to detect trace amounts of blood.
Luminol is a chemical used by forensic investigators to detect blood at crime scenes. It works by reacting with the iron in hemoglobin, which causes it to glow blue in dark rooms when it comes into contact with blood. D4vd became a suspect because Celeste’s body was found inside a Tesla registered to him, which was parked near his house.
Investigators also checked the sink drains for traces of blood. The results of the search are still unclear, but police also swept the home for fingerprints and collected hair samples. D4vd appeared to be living in the house, which his manager, Josh Marshall, was renting.
TMZ reported that the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division was contacted after Celeste’s mother told them she had evidence that the unidentified body belonged to her daughter. Days later, the body was officially confirmed to be Celeste.
Several pieces of evidence suggest a connection between D4vd and Celeste, including matching tattoos, song lyrics, and footage showing them together. D4vd has since canceled his planned U.S. tour as the investigation continues.
The supermodel has been hospitalized due to complications from Lyme disease. Yolanda Hadid, Bella's mother, posted a tribute on Instagram expressing the "hopelessness" she feels while watching her daughter fight through the pain, while also reflecting on her own journey with neurological illness.
She addressed Bella directly, writing, "You are relentless and courageous. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced."
Yolanda continued, "There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain." Her heartfelt post came a day after Bella shared photos of herself hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed, apologizing to fans for being absent.
Cardi B says she harbors no resentment toward her ex, Offset, though she has made it clear that the two are not in the best place as she awaits the birth of her child with Stefon Diggs. The rapper told Gayle King that she and Offset do not have a co-parenting relationship for their children, Kulture, 8, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.
Cardi said she would like to have a better relationship with Offset in the future, but only if he improves himself. Specifically, she said, "I just wish he was a better person. But it is what it is. Be a better person for the kids." Still, Cardi emphasized that she does not have "hate in my heart," even if Offset is not in the Cardi B fan club.
She claimed that any positivity coming from Offset is just a public facade, as his words do not reflect anything positive in reality. She added that she hopes one day they will be in a better place, but for now she is unsure how the two can get there.
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have split, announcing in a joint statement, "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways." It is unclear why the two decided to separate.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2023, nearly two decades after meeting on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, when they were spotted ending a Valentine’s Day walk in Santa Monica with a kiss.
Monica confirmed their relationship in an interview with Elle France in June 2023, reportedly saying their meeting was "one of those encounters that rarely happens in life." The two worked together on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024, with Tim directing Monica in the role of Beetlejuice’s vengeful ex-wife, Delores LaFerve, who hunts him down to settle unfinished business.
The couple was last seen together publicly on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where they appeared happy. Tim was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014, while Monica was married to Vincent Cassel until 2013.