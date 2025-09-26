5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are ready for October.
According to a well-connected Puerto Rican journalist, Bad Bunny has been the target of a "credible death threat." The threat was made online, according to independent journalist and former Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca.
The person who allegedly made the threat was identified and was reportedly armed. Bad Bunny was performing a residency in Puerto Rico, and the FBI along with federal officials were present. It is unclear, however, whether they were there for the entire run or if the individual who made the threat has been arrested.
Bad Bunny performed 31 shows during his residency, which began in mid-July and wrapped on September 20. He stirred controversy after announcing his tour without including any stops in the United States.
The Star Trek star confirmed that he needed medical attention, explaining that he had "overindulged" and poking fun at earlier tabloid reports. Shatner experienced a medical emergency on Wednesday when he was rushed to the hospital.
Apparently, Shatner had a blood sugar issue while at home in Los Angeles. He called for medical help himself as a precaution, and paramedics arrived in an LAFD ambulance. He was checked at the hospital and sent back home shortly afterward.
Shatner’s agent said, “He’s fine.” The 94-year-old actor has been keeping a busy schedule despite his age, making public appearances and working on projects related to his iconic Captain Kirk character.
Quinta Brunson says she has settled her divorce with her estranged husband just six months after initially filing. Court documents show that Brunson informed the judge she and her soon-to-be ex, Kevin Anik, entered into a written agreement to divide their property and finalize the divorce.
Once the judge signs off on the settlement, the two will officially be divorced. The details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. Brunson filed for divorce in March after three and a half years with Kevin, citing irreconcilable differences.
Kevin and Brunson got engaged in mid-2020 and married in October 2021, just a couple of months before Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary premiered. Since then, Brunson has gone on to find major success, winning Emmys, a Golden Globe, and numerous other accolades. She is now considered one of Hollywood’s top writer-actor talents.
D4vd’s friends, who partied with him, were under the impression that Celeste Rivase was his girlfriend, only to be shocked when news broke that she was just 14. Sources say people in the L.A. music scene saw D4vd and Celeste at parties, where it appeared the two were a couple.
Some believed Celeste was a student at USC. D4vd’s friends thought she was around 19 years old, as she presented herself that way. Law enforcement reported that Celeste had multiple fake IDs, which allowed her to pass as an adult. This directly contributed to why people assumed she was over 18, since the venues she and D4vd frequented had age restrictions.
Friends of D4vd were also stunned by any suggestion of his connection to Celeste’s death, which has not been officially established. They described his demeanor as “super shy, soft-spoken, and gentle.”
Celeste had reportedly run away multiple times from her family and came from what has been described as a “troubled home.” Before law enforcement identified Celeste as the victim found in D4vd’s Tesla trunk, her mother told TMZ that she had been dating someone named David.
Ray J has claimed that he is working with federal authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, though he has provided no details on what he is alleging they have done wrong.
During a livestream, Ray J said, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day.” He continued, “Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds are coming. There’s nothing I can do about it,” before adding, “It’s worse than Diddy.”
Ray J’s suggestion that he has information more damaging than what federal authorities have alleged against Diddy is a bold claim, especially considering Kardashian’s public advocacy for prison abolition. So far, Ray J has not provided any evidence to support his statements. He and Kim share a history dating back to their 2007 tape, which propelled them both into the spotlight as celebrities.