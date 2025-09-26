5 People Having A Bad Week

According to a well-connected Puerto Rican journalist, Bad Bunny has been the target of a "credible death threat." The threat was made online, according to independent journalist and former Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca.

The person who allegedly made the threat was identified and was reportedly armed. Bad Bunny was performing a residency in Puerto Rico, and the FBI along with federal officials were present. It is unclear, however, whether they were there for the entire run or if the individual who made the threat has been arrested.

Bad Bunny performed 31 shows during his residency, which began in mid-July and wrapped on September 20. He stirred controversy after announcing his tour without including any stops in the United States.

