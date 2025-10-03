5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are hoping spooky season turns around.
Nicole Kidman is trying to fly under the radar in Tennessee after a difficult week in which she filed for divorce from Keith Urban, but the paparazzi remain relentless. In recent photos, Nicole is no longer wearing her wedding ring. The relationship appears to be over, especially after she filed for divorce following Keith’s decision to initiate the separation.
The couple has been living apart since the beginning of the summer. Nicole reportedly wanted to continue the marriage, but Keith was ready to move on. Sources close to them suggest that Keith may be experiencing a midlife crisis.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, infamous for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, have separated. In 2019, the couple made headlines when authorities revealed they had paid $500,000 to college admissions fixer Rick Singer to secure their daughter Olivia Jade’s admission to USC under a crew scholarship.
Both served prison sentences after striking plea deals and admitting to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Lori served two months, while Mossimo served five. The Full House actress, who later starred in Lifetime movies, and her fashion-designer husband have now separated after 28 years of marriage.
Keith Urban’s close friends believe his recent decisions go beyond simply turning over a new leaf, sources tell TMZ that some people close to both him and Nicole Kidman think he may be experiencing a midlife crisis. Insiders say the couple’s recent separation is just the latest in a string of puzzling choices.
Back in January, Urban reportedly fired his entire band, which he had played with for 25 years, just months after releasing his album High. The record failed to make the U.S. year-end charts, though it did find some success in Australia. Urban is also said to have initiated the separation from Kidman, despite her not wanting to end the marriage.
The couple had been married for 19 years before Urban ultimately cut ties. Nicole took the children, and the two have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. Earlier this week, Kidman officially filed for divorce, requesting primary custody of the kids for 306 days out of the year.
Sources also believe Keith may have moved on with another woman, fueling speculation that his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, could be involved. Rumors intensified after a video surfaced from a Las Vegas performance showing Urban pointing and singing directly to Maggie on stage.
Hayley Williams recently discussed some of her lyrics on the Popcast podcast, where she was asked about her song “Ego Death at the Bachelorette Party.” In the track, she sings, “I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar.”
Williams joked that the line could apply to several country singers, but clarified that it was specifically about Morgan Wallen. She then addressed Wallen directly, saying with a laugh, “Find me at Whole Foods, I don’t care.”
The hosts quickly pivoted to a conversation about Paramore’s diverse fanbase, but the moment is already going viral online, with many fans praising Williams for her unapologetic commentary. Her remarks follow up on criticism she made back in August, when she told Stereogum she dislikes all bars owned by country stars in Nashville, singling out Wallen’s This Bar as the worst.
Wallen faced major backlash in 2021 after he was caught on video using the N-word to refer to a Black acquaintance. It’s unclear whether Hayley has had any other direct experiences with him, but her comments suggest she isn’t concerned about who she may offend.
Prince William opened up about the difficult year he’s been having to actor Eugene Levy, speaking candidly about the health struggles of both his wife, Kate, and his father, King Charles—who were diagnosed with cancer just months apart.
William shared his reflections on Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, calling it the toughest year of his life as he faced these family health crises. He admitted he had always considered his family lucky, noting that they had rarely dealt with serious illnesses, with both of his grandparents living well into their 90s.
He revealed that Kate’s and King Charles’s diagnoses took him to a very dark place. Thankfully, Kate is now in remission, while King Charles III continues to undergo treatment. Viewers can watch the full conversation in the episode titled “Living the Royal Life in the UK.”