5 People Having A Bad Week

Keith Urban’s close friends believe his recent decisions go beyond simply turning over a new leaf, sources tell TMZ that some people close to both him and Nicole Kidman think he may be experiencing a midlife crisis. Insiders say the couple’s recent separation is just the latest in a string of puzzling choices.

Back in January, Urban reportedly fired his entire band, which he had played with for 25 years, just months after releasing his album High. The record failed to make the U.S. year-end charts, though it did find some success in Australia. Urban is also said to have initiated the separation from Kidman, despite her not wanting to end the marriage.

The couple had been married for 19 years before Urban ultimately cut ties. Nicole took the children, and the two have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. Earlier this week, Kidman officially filed for divorce, requesting primary custody of the kids for 306 days out of the year.