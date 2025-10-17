5 People Having A Bad Week

In Kevin Federline's forthcoming memoir, set to be published next week, You Thought You Knew, K-Fed alleges that Britney cheated on him with a female dancer and used drugs while she was still breastfeeding their children. The book includes other bombshell claims that do not paint Britney in a positive light. Kevin writes that her actions had a negative effect on him and that he loved her, but says Britney’s behavior was not his idea of love.

Britney responded on the website formerly known as Twitter, writing, “I 100 percent beg to differ with the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews.” She accused him of spreading false rumors because he has not received any money from her in five years and is “trying to get paid.”

Britney also shared more about her experience with Kevin, saying, “What scared me was how serious and angry he got. People have no idea. It is way worse than anyone could imagine. The boy hates me, and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”