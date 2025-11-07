5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping November makes a quick turn.
The rumored NSYNC biopic never got off the ground because the members of the group were not convinced by the pitch or the producer behind the project. According to people with direct knowledge, it never made it to the screenwriting phase.
The idea was initially pitched by Justin Timberlake's manager after Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz began shopping it around. However, the band’s teams agreed that Neal might not be the right fit for the project.
The group reportedly decided to meet with other producers in addition to Neal, but only if they committed to the much-hyped reunion tour. The main obstacle appears to be Justin Timberlake, who is not yet ready to commit to the tour.
All five members agree on the idea of a movie if it ever moves forward. They have also agreed that all five would serve as producers with no exceptions. Although Justin may have pitched the idea to the group, he made it clear that he would not produce the film without the other four involved equally, since the story is about all of them.
Future Hall of Fame coach Erik Spoelstra returned to Miami Thursday morning after a road game. to see firefighters trying to save parts of his home that were ablaze. Videos shows the South Miami-Dade firefighters fighting a large blaze that engulfed parts of Spoelstra's home. The fire clearly did massive damage to the home and firefighters confirm that there was a "partial collapse."
The fire department received a call at 4:36 AM and arrived to two structures on the property "fully involved." Additional help was needed and 30 units in total were dispatched to calm the blaze. Luckily there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The Super Bowl Champion is in jail six months after being accused of trying to shoot and kill a man at an Adin Ross boxing event in Florida. Brown was extradited this week, with UAE authorities shipping the retired wide receiver back to the US from Dubai, where he was allegedly trying to evade the US legal system.
Brown was accompanied by federal agents back to the New York area, where he was turned over to local police. He is scheduled to be sent back to South Florida, where the alleged attempted shooting occured.
The incident happened back in May when the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu says Antonio snapped at him at the influencer boxing event, and ultimately tried to shoot him with a handgun. Brown has been adamant that he was simply trying to protect himself from being robbed.
Eric McCormack and Janet Holden have settled their divorce after two years of being estranged. Janet is the one that pulled the plug after she filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage to the "Will & Grace" star. At the time, Janet was seeking spousal support and looking to end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support.
Eric now says that the two partied have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and any spousal support, the details of their deal are not public at the moment. The two are just waiting for a judge to sign off on the settlement.
The two first met in 1994 on the set of the "Lonesome Dove" TV show where Eric was an actor and Janet was the assistant director. They got married in August of 1997 and had one son together, Finnigan, who is 23.
The 24-year-old NFL player tragically passed away from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kneeland allegedly sent goodbye messages before his death. His girlfriend said that he had struggled with mental health issues and had previously said he would “end it all.”
According to Frisco police, Kneeland was involved in a police pursuit around 10:39 p.m. after officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. He reportedly evaded troopers, and officers later found his car crashed on the Dallas Parkway, but Kneeland was not inside the vehicle. Around 1:30 a.m., authorities discovered the athlete’s body inside a portable toilet with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Cowboys released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.” His agent, Jonathan Perzley, said, “I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend, Marshawn Kneeland, passed away last night.” We send our condolences to Kneeland’s loved ones during this difficult time.