5 People Having A Bad Week

The rumored NSYNC biopic never got off the ground because the members of the group were not convinced by the pitch or the producer behind the project. According to people with direct knowledge, it never made it to the screenwriting phase.

The idea was initially pitched by Justin Timberlake's manager after Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz began shopping it around. However, the band’s teams agreed that Neal might not be the right fit for the project.

The group reportedly decided to meet with other producers in addition to Neal, but only if they committed to the much-hyped reunion tour. The main obstacle appears to be Justin Timberlake, who is not yet ready to commit to the tour.

All five members agree on the idea of a movie if it ever moves forward. They have also agreed that all five would serve as producers with no exceptions. Although Justin may have pitched the idea to the group, he made it clear that he would not produce the film without the other four involved equally, since the story is about all of them.