5 People Having a Bad Week

Diddy was hanging out backstage at Rolling Loud in LA a couple weeks ago. Diddy wanted a face-to-face to say hi to Yeezy in person after watching his performance so he told people close to Kanye about his request.

Unforunately for Diddy, Kanye had no interest in meeting up with Diddy. Diddy brought his kids to the show to support Ye. The two have a beef after Kanye accused Diddy of threatening him because of Kanye's anti-semitic comments, which was after Diddy called out Kanye for selling "White Lives Matter" shirts.

This also comes amid all of the legal trouble Diddy faces as authorities investigate allegations of sex trafficking, and as multiple people are sueing him. Kanye has been in hot water for the things he's said and supported so if even Kanye doesn't want to touch you then you know you're in some real sh%t.