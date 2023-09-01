5 People Having A Bad Week

The Wilkes-Barre Township police department posted a picture of Lil Uzi Vert in connection to a puppy stolen from a pet store. The only problem is that the suspect isn't Lil Uzi Vert. It's actually a different man with face tattoos but Wilkes-Barre police couldn't seem to tell the difference.
The police have since taken the picture of the rapper down and replaced it with the actual suspect's image. The post was live for 30 minutes on Facebook, drawing the internet's attention. After being called out, the police blamed the pet store for giving them Lil Uzi Vert's picture.
Roc Nation, the entertainment agency representing the rapper, released a statement to TMZ: "The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging [Uzi's] character. This grave error could've significantly affected Uzi's career and epitomizes how Black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country."
50 Cent was in hot water after allegedly throwing his mic into his crowd during a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The victim was Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain, leaving her bloodied and needing a trip to the ER.
The concert was in celebration of 50 Cent's debut album. The rapper brought out other stars like Nas, YG, and Tyga, but the incident sullied the night. The mic toss has now brought 50 Cent face to face with an LAPD criminal investigation. The Game was unhappy with 50s antics, saying, "Yo fat a$% came to LA hittin' woman."
Christine Baumgartner is currently in divorce proceedings with her husband, Kevin Costner, and says that Costner has the story wrong. Baumgartner was photographed in Hawaii with Josh Connor, who has been a close friend to Kevin and Christine. Connor allegedly gave Christine $20k, and Christine had to testify that the two were not paired.
Christine took the stand and said that Josh and her were not a couple while also clarifying that she stayed in a hotel room with a long-time female friend. Christine said that the $20k was money that Josh gave her after they discussed her financial concerns. She went on to say that she gave $10k to her mother and then returned the rest.
This comes on the same day that Costner accused Baumgartner of engaging in "relentless jihad" against him. We're unsure what that means, but Kevin doesn't seem pleased.
The Kentucky legislator momentarily froze again in front of the media mid-sentence. The Senator was talking to reporters Wednesday in Covington, KY, when he was asked if he would be running for reelection. That's when McConnell took a long pause like he did a month ago when he stood in front of the media on Capitol Hill and seemed to zone out.
Questions about his health have been made, and things can only get worse here. A spokesman for McConnell said that the Senator felt momentarily lightheaded, and that's why he paused, and that he will be consulting a physician before his next event.
Earlier this year, McConnell was hospitalized for a month after taking a spill. America's highest-ranking Senator seems to be in the middle of a health scare, and it's hard to say what the public should think.
The band was scheduled to tour Europe, but Barker had to fly home on Friday because of a family emergency. This is scary news since Barker is currently with Kourtney Kardashian, who is well along in her pregnancy. Blink-182 took to X, formerly Twitter, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the United States."
The band's shows in Glasgow and Belfast have been postponed, and they will provide rescheduled dates as soon as possible. Hours before the announcement, Barker posted a picture of a banner on his Instagram Story that read, "Together We Pray."
The couple married in May of 2022 and then announced this past June that they were expecting their first child together. Barker and Kardashian have been documenting the pregnancy all summer on Instagram, so this turn of events is potentially a scary moment for the couple. Here's to hoping everything is okay with Barker, Kardashian, and their family.