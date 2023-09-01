5 People Having A Bad Week

The Wilkes-Barre Township police department posted a picture of Lil Uzi Vert in connection to a puppy stolen from a pet store. The only problem is that the suspect isn't Lil Uzi Vert. It's actually a different man with face tattoos but Wilkes-Barre police couldn't seem to tell the difference.

The police have since taken the picture of the rapper down and replaced it with the actual suspect's image. The post was live for 30 minutes on Facebook, drawing the internet's attention. After being called out, the police blamed the pet store for giving them Lil Uzi Vert's picture.

Roc Nation, the entertainment agency representing the rapper, released a statement to TMZ: "The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging [Uzi's] character. This grave error could've significantly affected Uzi's career and epitomizes how Black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country."