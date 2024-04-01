5 People Having a Bad Monday

TMZ reports that singer Shakira recently told Allure magazine that she and her sons did not like the Barbie movie. The popstar said, "The message of ultra-feminism and female empowerment is misguided and comes at the expense of men."

Shakira continued, "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide."

She went on to say, "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."

Internet users lost it on Shakira. Take a look!

Shakira has not responded to the backlash.

1. Brittany Mahomes, because she's "struggling with acne."

Poor Brittany... shutterstock

TMZ reports that Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently got vulnerable on Instagram about her struggles with acne.

Mahomes wrote on social media, "Actually really struggling with my skin right now," she explained. "I'm trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out."

Hopefully her skin clears up soon!

