5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are also roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that actress Kate Beckinsale spent Easter in the hospital. The Underworld star took a picture of herself from a hospital bed last weekend, leaving fans and press concerned for her health. Beckinsale captioned the mysterious photo, "Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣."
Beckinsale, 50, did not provide further context for the photo from the hospital. That said, many celebrities swarmed commented on the star's social media to check in on her. “What’s wrong!!!" singer Gwen Stefani asked. "Get well darling!" Rebel Wilson’s fiancée, Ramona Agruma, wrote.
Despite having no more details about Kate's mystery illness, we hope she continues to heal.
PageSix reports that rapper Doja Cat went live on Instagram recently to slam the negative comments people made about her natural hair. Take a look!
Doja Cat's livestream comes just a couple of weeks after deactivating her Instagram to "protect her mental health." The rapper wrote before going off the grid, (only to return a few weeks later):
Fans have continued to express their concern for the rapper.
PageSix reports that Lizzo recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram about her music career. The rapper, who has been notoriously accused of several crimes involving harassment, has apparently had enough of people "picking her character apart." Take a look at the statement here.
Internet users are annoyed with Lizzo's announcement.
Will Lizzo actually quit the music industry? Or is this just a fluke? Time will tell!
TMZ reports that singer Shakira recently told Allure magazine that she and her sons did not like the Barbie movie. The popstar said, "The message of ultra-feminism and female empowerment is misguided and comes at the expense of men."
Shakira continued, "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide."
She went on to say, "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."
Internet users lost it on Shakira. Take a look!
Shakira has not responded to the backlash.
TMZ reports that Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently got vulnerable on Instagram about her struggles with acne.
Mahomes wrote on social media, "Actually really struggling with my skin right now," she explained. "I'm trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out."
Hopefully her skin clears up soon!
There you have it. Five people having a bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.