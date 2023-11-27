5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are having a rough time too! Take a look.

5. Prince Harry, because a new book claims that he was allegedly ghosted by his brother William only days before the Queen's Death.

Harry...left on read... shutterstock

According to TMZ, Prince Harry was left on read for days leading up to his grandmother's death. The person who was allegedly ghosting him was none other than his brother, Prince William.

Omid Scobie, author of the new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, reports that William totally ignored Harry's texts while he was trying to travel to the UK prior to the Queen's death. Scobie alleges that Harry had to shell out $30K for a solo flight to England because the Royal family would neither answer his calls nor accommodate his travel.

Scobie reports in his tell-all book about the Royals that, "Harry was crushed. His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world."

Prince Harry has yet to comment on this tragic revelation.

4. Tiffany Haddish, because she was arrested for her second DUI on Thanksgiving.

Are you ok Tiffany? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI on Friday morning in Beverly Hills after allegedly being found asleep at the wheel.

Sources report that authorities got a call at 5:45 a.m on Friday about an individual who was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. When police got to the scene, Haddish was apparently hunched over the steering wheel while the car’s engine was still running. Tiffany was arrested at the scene and put into handcuffs.

This isn't Haddish's first run in with the law. PageSix reports that in January 2022, she was was arrested in Georgia on suspicion that she was driving under the influence. Fans are concerned about the comedian. Take a look!

3. Eric McCormack, because his wife of 26 years filed for divorce.

Poor Eric... shutterstock

According to PageSix, Eric McCormack, former star of Will & Grace, is going through a divorce from his wife of 26 years, Janet Holden. Holden apparently filed for divorce from McCormack on Wednesday of last week, citing "irreconcilable differences." Fans of McCormack, who played Will Truman on the hit sitcom Will & Grace for years, expressed their sympathy for the TV star.

2. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's daughter, because the 11 year old was criticized online for her lackluster dance moves in the upcoming Renaissance Tour movie.

Guess Blue Ivy doesn't have what it takes... s

According to PageSix, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was heavily criticized for her "lackluster moves," in the forthcoming Renaissance concert film. The 11 year old was forced to deal with an onslaught of mean comments about her performance, with some internet users calling it, "weak," and "embarrassing." Does Blue Ivy deserve this scrutiny?

Fortunately, some internet users came to Blue Ivy's defense, insisting that Beyonce's daughter will "rise above this."

1. Ramona Singer, because she continues to get online hate after being fired from Douglas Eliman amidst the Bravo controversy.

Oh man Ramona...

​​​​​ shutterstock

According to PageSix, Ramona Singer, the infamous “Real Housewives of New York City,” continues to get online hate after being fired from her job at notorious real estate firm Douglas Elliman earlier this month.

The reality TV star has been dealing with a heated Bravo controversy since Vanity Fair published a recent expose about Singer's "prejudiced" behavior on the set of Real Housewives.

The piece alleged that Singer engaged in openly bigoted behavior with a crew member, which led to her getting the axe at Bravo. Singer, who made a large chunk of her fortune as a big-time real estate agent for Douglas Eliman, no longer has a profile on the agency's website.

Although Singer has been trying to lay low in the wake of the drama, internet users continue to bash her.

