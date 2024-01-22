5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Elle King, singer and daughter to comedic actor Rob Schneider, admitted to being "f-ing hammered," during her performance at Dolly Party's 78th birthday party in Nashville on Friday night.
King, 34, who sings the hit song "Ex's & Oh's," stumbled onto the Grand Old Opry stage and announced, "Hi, my name is Elle King. I’m f–king hammered. I don’t know the lyrics to this thing in this f–ing town. Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday." King also added, slurring, "I’m not even gonna f–ing lie, you bought tickets for this s–t? You ain’t getting your money back.”
After the Nashville blunder, internet users expressed their embarrassment for the singer.
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey star was hospitalized for heart attack symptoms during his recent trip to Portugal, PageSix reports. Friends of Dornan report that Jamie's symptoms were caused by exposure to toxic caterpillars.
Gordon Smart, the actor's pal, experienced similar symptoms last year during a trip to a golfing resort. Smart, like Dornan, was rushed to the hospital.
Smart revealed that he felt a "tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm that made him think it was the sign of the start of a heart attack. Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one."
The same thing happened to Dornan, who was told by a team of doctors that exposure to this "toxic" breed of caterpillar found in Portugal can make you feel like, "you're dying."
Fortunately, sources report that Dornan is swiftly recovering from his health scare!
Michlle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl and Harriet the Spy star recently posted a selfie that has fans, "worried about her health." Multiple fans commented on the Instagram post saying, "You look sick."
Michelle seemed angry when she clapped back in the comment section. "I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," the actress wrote.
Still, the Buffy star's thin appearance continued to rouse fear in fans, many of whom took to Twitter/X to express their concern.
Reese Witherspoon, who is known for her "relatable" presence on social media, recently gave her followers a step-by-step tutorial of how to make a snowy dessert with, "real snow."
Witherspoon says in the DIY video, "So we got a ton of snow over the past few days. We decided to make a recipe. So first we scooped the snow into cups, and we added salted caramel syrup, and some chocolate syrup. And then we decided to add some cold brew."
Fans were disgusted by the recipe, PageSix reports. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Emily in Paris star Ashley Park recently went into "critical septic shock” while vacationing with co-star and boyfriend, Paul Forman.
Park wrote on Instagram, "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."
Although Park is reportedly recovering at the moment, her health scare seems to be an ongoing battle. Fans of Park made sure to send their love to the actress/ singer.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a tough time today. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.