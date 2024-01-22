5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Elle King, singer and daughter to comedic actor Rob Schneider, admitted to being "f-ing hammered," during her performance at Dolly Party's 78th birthday party in Nashville on Friday night.

King, 34, who sings the hit song "Ex's & Oh's," stumbled onto the Grand Old Opry stage and announced, "Hi, my name is Elle King. I’m f–king hammered. I don’t know the lyrics to this thing in this f–ing town. Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday." King also added, slurring, "I’m not even gonna f–ing lie, you bought tickets for this s–t? You ain’t getting your money back.”

After the Nashville blunder, internet users expressed their embarrassment for the singer.