5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig got the short end of the stick when it came to Oscar nominations this year. America Ferrera was nominated for best supporting actress in the film, but Robbie wasn't nominated for best actress and Gerwig was missing on the list for best director.

Ferrera spoke to Variety Magazine about the Barbie snub. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

Fans of Barbie couldn't contain their shock on the internet.