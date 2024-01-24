5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebrities are struggling today. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig got the short end of the stick when it came to Oscar nominations this year. America Ferrera was nominated for best supporting actress in the film, but Robbie wasn't nominated for best actress and Gerwig was missing on the list for best director.
Ferrera spoke to Variety Magazine about the Barbie snub. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."
Fans of Barbie couldn't contain their shock on the internet.
Ryan Gosling was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken.
Even Hillary Clinton expressed her distress over the lack of nominations.
PageSix reports that Fergie was recently diagnosed with "the worst form of skin cancer." The Duchess of York, 64, is currently at home with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Poor Fergie can't seem to catch a break. After being diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she is now facing malignant melanoma. One Fergie fan expressed their concern for the Duchess.
PageSix reports that Dana Carvey’s oldest son Dex Carvey’s official cause of death has been revealed after months of speculation. Dex, 32, who died suddenly in November of last year, apparently experienced an accidental drug overdose, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Reports state that Carvey had fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Internet users expressed their condolences for Dana's loss.
USA Today reports that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan recently attended the premiere of the long awaited biopic Bob Marley: One Love, in Kingston, Jamaica. The couple walked the red carpet and took pictures with the CEO of Paramount Pictures as well as Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The British press, as always, was offended by the couple's visit to Jamaica.
The Daily Mirror reported that Harry and Meghan were "selfish" to visit Jamaica for a movie premiere when both King Charles and the Princess of Wales are in hospital. Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, and Charles is scheduled to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Meghan and Harry have been slammed for not choosing to fly back to the UK to support the Royal Family. Some internet users were baffled by the bad press.
Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, who has been under fire for a while now for allegedly being a "cannibal," is now back in the spotlight for "branding" a woman he used to date. Brittany Schmitt, a comedian who was briefly in a relationship with Hammer, appeared on the podcast, "This is the Worst," to discuss her alarming dating life with Armie.
Schmitt said on the podcast, which is hosted by Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, "So, this is, like, my bad in not noticing a red flag. I’m a Taurus, I’m a bull, so I love a red flag. He was just doing stick and poke, but it did escalate over time. He did order a tattoo gun. He began 'tattooing strangers' and calling it 'Cannibal Ink.'"
Schmitt went onto say, "He thought he was being funny, and I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.' But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night, and I was in a dark place."
Hammer has not commented on the accusation.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a bad Hump day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.