5 People Having a Bad Monday

TMZ reports that Katt Williams had a rough show recently. His set in Indianapolis was cut five minutes short to accommodate a fight that broke out in the audience. Fans were bloody as they exited the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night.

Sources report that partway through Williams's set, a fight broke out in the stands and brought the whole show to a stop. Although no one was severely injured or hospitalized, Williams told sources that he was, "annoyed with the brawl."

The comic has not made any further comments on the incident.

TMZ reports that Noah Cyrus, sister to Miley and daughter to Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, is stirring up romantic drama, again. Noah Cyrus recently liked an Instagram photo of Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Liam recently posted a thirst trap of him working out with the caption, "#legday." Noah liked the picture. Noah is no stranger to romantic crossover in her family. Her mother Tish recently got remarried to actor Dominic Purcell, who Noah allegedly used to date. Miley told sources that she, "had no idea Noah used to date Dominic."

Noah's decision to like Liam's photo does raise questions about her intentions. Is she trying to steal Miley's ex-husband after her mom stole her ex- boyfriend? Internet users seem to think there is major bad blood in the Cyrus family.

3. Sacha Baron Cohen, because he and Isla Fisher are getting divorced.

Is it all SBC's fault? shutterstock

PageSix reports that Baron Cohen and Fisher posted on their Instagram story Friday, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The couple continued, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy." The news of their divorce comes directly after Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of sexually harassing her on set.

Cohen's representatives denied Wilson's claims and told PageSix, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby.’"

Rebel details the alleged incidents in her memoir, Rebel Rising.

2. Morgan Wallen, because he was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville.

Uh oh! shutterstock

PageSix reports that country singer Morgan Wallen is not doing well. Wallen was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville. The incident reportedly took place at Eric Church’s new bar, Chiefs, on April 7th at 12:30 am.

A chair came flying off the roof and almost hit a group of police officers who happened to be standing outside the establishment.

Internet users were not happy with Wallen's behavior. This isn't the first time Wallen has been in trouble with the law.

1. Kendall Jenner, because fans are disgusted by her latest Gucci campaign.

Really Kendall? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Kendall Jenner is flying on commercial flights to support her latest Gucci campaign. When Gucci released footage of Kendall running through an airport to catch a flight, internet users were quick to point out the Kardashian star's exclusive use of private jets.

One Instagram user wrote, "Kendall's first time inside an airport be like." Another user wrote, "LMAO, Kendall running to catch a flight like she's ever not flown private. I'm screaming." Another Instagram user wrote, "Thanks Gucci for using the most unrelatable woman on earth to advertise your extremely unattainable and pointless product."

Jenner has not responded to the backlash.

There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Monday! We hope yours is better. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.