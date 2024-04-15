5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Meghan Markle allegedly refused to let a woman stand next to Prince Harry for a picture to celebrate his polo team’s recent win. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, moved closer to her husband at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida on Friday while another woman attempted to get closer to Prince Harry.
As the couple posed for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, Markle was allegedly spotted saying to the unidentified woman, "Do you want to come over here?" Sources report that Markle didn't like how close the woman was to Harry. She said again, "Come over here."
Internet users are disappointed in Markle, saying that she's acting "insecure." One internet user said, "She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging on him and any woman who stands beside him is told to stand beside her."
Another added, "Meghan’s controlling personality on display for the world to see. So lacking in grace and generous spirit. She has included herself in Harry’s team’s win. Mortifying."
PageSix reports that Gerry Turner, Bachelor Nation's first Golden Bachelor, is divorcing Theresa Nist after only three months. The couple announced their decision to "dissolve their marriage," on Good Morning America. Take a look!
Gerry, who has been under fire in the past for allegedly being in a relationship while filming the show, is being heavily criticized by Bachelor fans. Most internet users are convinced that Gerry has been a fraud all along.
PageSix reports that Amanda Bynes, who has been the controversial subject of the Quiet on Set documentary, allegedly spat in one of her costar's faces several times while filming The Amanda Show.
Raquel Lee Bolleau, who was in all three seasons of The Amanda Show, claimed that her co-star Amanda Bynes spat in her face several times while they were filming a skit called "The Literals."
Bolleau claimed in the recent fifth episode of the documentary that Bynes would, "repeatedly spit directly in her face during the sketch without being prompted."
"Everybody thought it was so funny. Everybody’s laughing, but I did not find it funny. The third time, I was infuriated. Like, I was so mad that the director hurried and put me on the side of the set and was like, ‘Listen, Raquel. Breathe in. Breathe out. She’s the star of the show."
Bynes has not commented on this accusation.
PageSix reports that Bethenny Frankel says she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy and subsequent custody battle over their child Bryn.
Frankel admitted on her "Just B" podcast, "I’ve been burned. I have massive trust issues, and I have post-traumatic stress disorder. It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life. I thought I would never survive it. I did not see a way out. It was suffocating. I thought I was gonna be miserable for the rest of my life.”
Frankel continued, "My divorce was mental and emotional torture. I was a powerless, tortured individual. I have had every single f–g thing except for physical abuse done to me, and I am an expert on this topic," she claimed.
Frankel's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, has not commented on Frankel's confession.
PageSix reports that Bad Bunny claimed to be, "out of breath," in an outfit he wore on Saturday. The rapper posted a picture to social media of him wearing a tigh black corset and a pair of white boxer briefs. The caption read, "no puedo respirar…," which translates to, “I can’t breathe,” in English.
One fan commented, "Oh no!!!! Please be able to breathe. You look amazing." Another commented, "Mi amor, ten cuidado," which translates to, "My love, be careful."
Bad Bunny has not commented further on his compromising outfit.
