5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Meghan Markle allegedly refused to let a woman stand next to Prince Harry for a picture to celebrate his polo team’s recent win. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, moved closer to her husband at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida on Friday while another woman attempted to get closer to Prince Harry.

As the couple posed for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, Markle was allegedly spotted saying to the unidentified woman, "Do you want to come over here?" Sources report that Markle didn't like how close the woman was to Harry. She said again, "Come over here."

Internet users are disappointed in Markle, saying that she's acting "insecure." One internet user said, "She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging on him and any woman who stands beside him is told to stand beside her."

Another added, "Meghan’s controlling personality on display for the world to see. So lacking in grace and generous spirit. She has included herself in Harry’s team’s win. Mortifying."