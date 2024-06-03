5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Toronto restaurant Manita slammed Zachary Quinto on Instagram Stories this past Saturday after the actor allegedly "acted like an entitled child" in their establishment. The eatery called him "an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer" in the Insta story rant.

The damning Instagram story read, "He yelled at our staff … after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for."

The rant went on, "Quinto made a host cry and the rest of their brunch diners uncomfortable.Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them."

The American Horror Story alum has not responded to the backlash.