5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Toronto restaurant Manita slammed Zachary Quinto on Instagram Stories this past Saturday after the actor allegedly "acted like an entitled child" in their establishment. The eatery called him "an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer" in the Insta story rant.
The damning Instagram story read, "He yelled at our staff … after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for."
The rant went on, "Quinto made a host cry and the rest of their brunch diners uncomfortable.Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them."
The American Horror Story alum has not responded to the backlash.
In this ongoing story about Shiloh Jolie Pott, PageSix reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, now 18 years old, paid for her own lawyer when she filed to drop her father’s last name. "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it."
The dancer filed for the request late last month to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie. Sources report that Shiloh doesn't want to be associated with her father, who she has an allegedly tumultuous relationship with.
Insiders recently told PageSix that Brad was, "devastated by this turn of events, and doesn't know what he did to deserve this level of scorn."
Will Shiloh and Brad ever reunite as father and daughter? Time will tell.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez was spotted walking out of a dance studio in Burbank, California just hours after canceling her upcoming tour. Sources suggest that Lopez was forced to cancel the tour due to low ticket sales, despite the singer's claim that she wants to "focus on family."
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."
Recent paparazzi pictures of the star capture her looking, "solemn" amidst the cancellation. On top of that, rumors are swirling that she and Ben Affleck are on the verge of divorce.
PageSix reports that former Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen had a creepy moment during her latest performance. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, 30, told sources that she was bitten by a bat on her leg while opening for AC/DC in Seville, Spain on Wednesday.
Momsen wrote on social media, "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT. I guess I really am a witch."
Despite being bitten by a bat while onstage, Momsen seemed to recover quickly.
PageSix reports that former first lady Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, has passed away. Robinson was 86. Obama announced the death on Instagram in a joint post with former President Barack Obama, telling their followers that her mother, "passed peacefully this morning."
The heartwarming caption read, "My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today."
Our heart goes out to the Obamas.
There you have it. Five people having a bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.