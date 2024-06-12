5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that actress Tori Spelling recently trashed her rental home amidst the aftermath of her messy divorce from Dylan McDermott.
Spelling reported on her podcast that she and her five kids left their San Fernando Valley home in complete disarray.
A neighbor near the rental home told sources, "It’s completely trashed. Let’s just say I doubt she’ll be getting her security deposit back. A clean-up crew filled a big dumpster several times with miscellaneous items."
The insider went on to say, "The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home. Probably from her pets. There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what. Rich people can be so gross."
Spelling has not commented further on the incident.
PageSix reports that Kevin Jonas recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer. Jonas shared on Instagram on Tuesday, "So today I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head."
Jonas moved the camera to show a mole at the top of his forehead. "Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow. And now I have to get surgery to remove it, so here we go," Kevin added.
Post-op, Jonas added, "Reminder to get your moles checked people!"
We wish Kevin a speedy recovery!
PageSix reports that Joey Chestnut, longtime winner of the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, is now banned from participating in this year’s competition. Sources report that Chesnut made a deal with vegan meat company Impossible Foods to help them promote the launch of a hot-dog made from plants.
A representative from Nathan's hot dogs said, "We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."
The rep went on to say, "Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day for nearly two decades [they] have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions."
Chestnut was reportedly paid $200,000 to appear in the the hot-dog eating contest last year and was offered a $1.2 million, four-year contract going forward.
"However," the Nathan's rep continued, "it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship."
Chestnut has not publicly commented on the backlash.
PageSix reports that Carrie Underwood fell down during her show in Myrtle Beach. Underwood, who performed some of her concert in the pouring rain, finally couldn't weather the storm anymore.
After finishing up her last song in the rain, Underwood, 41, thanked her fans and wished them all a good night before bowing graciously. She then turned to leave stage. The Grammy winner took a few steps down the stairs before she disappeared in a flash. A concertgoer screamed, "She fell! She fell!"
Sources report that Underwood is fortunately not injured.
PageSix reports that Brad Pitt has been, "putting on a brave face since his and Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old, Shiloh filed to drop his last name."
Insiders report that the actor is reportedly "devastated." Pitt told sources Wednesday that he sees the teenager’s legal move as, "more than a name change. It's a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years."
A fellow insider reported that Bra is finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with the news.
There you have it. Five People Having a Bad Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.