5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that actress Tori Spelling recently trashed her rental home amidst the aftermath of her messy divorce from Dylan McDermott.

Spelling reported on her podcast that she and her five kids left their San Fernando Valley home in complete disarray.

A neighbor near the rental home told sources, "It’s completely trashed. Let’s just say I doubt she’ll be getting her security deposit back. A clean-up crew filled a big dumpster several times with miscellaneous items."

The insider went on to say, "The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home. Probably from her pets. There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what. Rich people can be so gross."

Spelling has not commented further on the incident.

4. Kevin Jonas, because he has skin cancer.