5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Ben Affleck lost his cool outside his and Jennifer Lopez’s marital home on Sunday. Sources report that Paparazzi wouldn’t stop blinding him with their flashes.
Affleck, who was in his car at the time, screamed at one of the photographers, "Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident. Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident."
Photographers continued to take photos. "Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand?” Affleck said. “I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s–t. My daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?"
Affleck has not commented further on the incident.
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian was roasted on social media after posing in a hairstyle that some said resembled the same periwigs worn by America’s Founding Fathers in the 1700s. Kardashian wore a gray hairpiece styled into basket-weave pigtails in several photos shared on social media on Sunday.
Internet trolls wasted no time roasting Kardashian. "What in the constitution is going on here?" one netizen wondered. "It’s giving George Washington, slay version," a second person commented.
Kim has not commented on the backlash.
At a recent Foo Fighters concert, Dave Grohl made the mistake of insinuating that Taylor Swift "doesn't play live." Take a look at the video!
The comments on this video don't look good for Dave. One read, "My respect for Dave Grohl just plummeted! Trying to undermine the most talented and successful female artist of the moment who’s sold out 150 stadium shows & performing a 3.5 hour very LIVE set is incredibly lame! Jealousy doesn’t suit you Dave!"
Another Swiftie wrote, "Dave Grohl may have found himself on the wrong side of Swifties." Another Taylor-head wrote,"chasing that ️clout. I see. you’ve been around longer than Taylor has been alive and she still outsells you in areas and album sales that must really hurt."
Dave Grohl has not responded to the backlash.
PageSix reports that what happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas. A video of Justin Timberlake performing with bloodshot eyes at a Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Las Vegas has surfaced. Take a look!
The camera shot then pans closely to his face, making it hard to miss his eyes, which appear to be opened wide and bloodshot. Fans were not pleaseed with the incriminating video. One wrote, "Timberlake is clearly spiraling out of control." Another wrote, "First Britney outs him as an AH in her memoir, then the DWI, now this. It's over for him."
In a recent episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kylie Jenner, 26, opened up about backlash she’s received about her appearance and plastic surgery over the years.
Kylie states in the video, "It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty." Despite Jenner saying that hateful comments are detrimental to her mental health, internet users continued to comment on her looks.
One netizen wrote, "People are not criticising her features, they are criticising the plastic surgery procedures. Not to mention, Kylie, you blew up your lips with fillers and then denied it, and blatantly lied about it for ages. Yes, all the procedures you have had done on your face, make you look older."
Another commented, "The KarJenners have benefitted from the unrealistic beauty standards they set so all I see are crocodile tears."
Another commenter added, "This is rich pple problem If you think your suffering, then try being poor >>>> next pls."
There you have it. Five celebs having a rough day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.