5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Ben Affleck lost his cool outside his and Jennifer Lopez’s marital home on Sunday. Sources report that Paparazzi wouldn’t stop blinding him with their flashes.

Affleck, who was in his car at the time, screamed at one of the photographers, "Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident. Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident."

Photographers continued to take photos. "Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand?” Affleck said. “I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s–t. My daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?"