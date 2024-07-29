5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Khloe Kardashian roasted her sister Kim Kardashian for wearing a red carpet gown to her son Tatum’s 2nd birthday party Sunday.
The Skims co-founder arrived at the child's birthday party in a skintight, shimmering gold gown that she accessorized with a matching purse, while other attendees showed up in more casual clothing.
"Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!" Khloe, 40, said in a video shared on her Instagram Story as Kim’s daughter Chicago clung to her mom. Kim has yet to respond to the backlash from her sister.
PageSix reports that Candace Cameron Bure is doubling down after blasting the Olympics opening ceremony drag performance. The “Full House” alum initially claimed the production "completely blasphemed and mocked the Christian faith."
She went on to call the performance, which many believed to be a recreation of the Last Supper, "disgusting."
Most internet users were not happy. One internet user commented, "She is narrow minded and intolerant." Another wrote, "She needs to give it a rest." Another comment read, "I'm sick of this woman. The ceremony was beautiful and if it made her uncomfortable it's literally irrelevant."
PageSix reports that Kathy Hilton said she had to calm her half-sister Kyle Richards down after Mauricio Umansky was photographed kissing another woman. "I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it," Hilton told Page Six exclusively Monday at Sutton Stracke’s Sutton Green Label fashion show in Los Angeles.
Hilton went on to say, "So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. ‘You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated.'"
The viral photos of Umansky kissing his new girlfriend appeared to upset Richards, as she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio upon seeing them. Her page now reads, "Mom, actor, author,producer,animal lover, a RHOBH , CAA."
PageSix reports that Ice Spice is being accused of being "fake friends with Taylor Swift." Online trolls insist that Taylor would never be friends with someone like Ice Spice in "real life."
Ice Spice then addressed the "rude" claims that the 14-time Grammy winner only befriended her for clout during a cover story released on Thursday.
"Why would she not want to be my friend?" she asked the outlet. "Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well."
If the rapper’s clapback wasn’t enough, Swift herself revealed why she is so drawn to Ice for the story. "I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works," she told Rolling Stone. "Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me."
PageSix reports that Chrissy Teigen is getting online backlash for wearing a "diaper-like" outfit to the Olympics opening ceremony. Teigen has never shied away from responding to social media haters (or from wearing a barely-there outfit).
One fan wrote, "the worst outfit for that kind of event." Another wrote, "The airline lost your pants????? Seriously this is awful. If you were drunk I’d understand."
"Why are you wearing underwear and calling it an outfit??????" another added, while several wrote a variation of "Looks like she has a diaper on..."
Teigen, who didn't seem phased by the trolling, wrote back, "Thanks for sharing!"
