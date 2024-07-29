5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Ice Spice is being accused of being "fake friends with Taylor Swift." Online trolls insist that Taylor would never be friends with someone like Ice Spice in "real life."

Ice Spice then addressed the "rude" claims that the 14-time Grammy winner only befriended her for clout during a cover story released on Thursday.

"Why would she not want to be my friend?" she asked the outlet. "Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well."

If the rapper’s clapback wasn’t enough, Swift herself revealed why she is so drawn to Ice for the story. "I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works," she told Rolling Stone. "Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me."