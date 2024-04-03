5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Jay Leno’s wife, Mavis Leno, who is battling Alzheimer's disease, "sometimes does not know her husband." As the disease progresses, Leno is currently petitioning to file to a conservatorship over his wife.

According to Mavis's neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, Mavis, 77, "has a lot of disorientation and often ruminates about her parents who have both passed." Cohen went on to explain that Jay, "loves his wife very much and waited to file the conservatorship until he felt it was necessary out of respect for Mavis."

Although Jay has not commented further on his decision to file for control over his wife's finances, our heart goes out to the Lenos.

