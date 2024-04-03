5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that earlier this week, Lizzo released a statement that said, "I'm done having my character picked apart. I QUIT." Amidst the backlash of people saying that she "should quit music because of the alleged damage she's done," Lizzo released a video to clarify what she meant.
After Lizzo claimed that she's not quitting, "music, but IS quitting engaging with negative attention," internet users were annoyed.
PageSix reports that Jay Leno’s wife, Mavis Leno, who is battling Alzheimer's disease, "sometimes does not know her husband." As the disease progresses, Leno is currently petitioning to file to a conservatorship over his wife.
According to Mavis's neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, Mavis, 77, "has a lot of disorientation and often ruminates about her parents who have both passed." Cohen went on to explain that Jay, "loves his wife very much and waited to file the conservatorship until he felt it was necessary out of respect for Mavis."
Although Jay has not commented further on his decision to file for control over his wife's finances, our heart goes out to the Lenos.
PageSix reports that Britney Spears got on Instagram over the weekend to share some regrets about her latest beauty treatments, including switching up her hair color.
The singer, 42, who posted a video that has since been deleted off her account, was seen playing with her newly dyed white blonde hair while creepily staring into the camera.
The caption to the video read, "I haven’t been really good with my self-care. I haven’t done my nails in two months and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan!"
Spears continued, "I always wanted my hair white blonde, and well, I did it and I absolutely hate it. It’s actually too white blonde so I’m fixing it tomorrow !!! I do look waaay younger it kinda creeps me out…"
Spears has not posted about her appearance since deleting the strange video.
TMZ reports that Cher fans are livid with Jennifer Hudson after her recent duet with the 70s icon at the iHeartRadio Awards Monday night. Hudson allegedly upstaged Cher when she hit a major high note during one of Cher's most famous songs. Take a look!
One user comented on the performance, "Seriously, chill Jennifer, why are you trying to upstage Cher?" Another wrote, "That scream at the end was just so unecessary...I wanted to see more of Cher." Another Cher fan said, "Cher is the most gracious woman in the world to stand there and let that nobody scream over her like that."
Hudson has yet to respond to the backlash.
TMZ reports that Shannen Doherty does think that she might be able to defeat cancer, but she's still preparing for death by getting rid of her material possessions.
The actress said on Monday's episode of her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, "I want to clean out my storage unit after realizing my personal items were a burden to my loved ones."
Shannen continued, "I plan to sell the items from my storage unit, which includes an extensive antique collection, and hope to use the money to travel with my mom. That said, I'm not going to dip into my savings to fund these trips. I want to leave my loved ones to take care of in the event of her passing."
Our heart goes out to Shannen and her family.
There you have it. Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.