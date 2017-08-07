Advertising

Late on Sunday evening, just when many of us breathed a sigh of relief that none of our favorite Game of Thrones characters were prematurely axed, love died. Never put your guard down, people.

Around 11pm, very fun and very hot celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced via social media that they are "legally separating" after eight years of marriage.

Faris broke the news first on her Instagram and twitter accounts:

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Advertising

And Pratt later released the joint statement via his Facebook page.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. ... Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

The couple has been together since 2007, wed in 2009, and share an adorable 4-year-old boy named Jack. The split has come as a shock to many because the couple was posting pictures of each other on social media up until their separation announcement (I'm not stalking, you're stalking).

The internet took the news pretty hard, and have been mourning the death of "Chrisna Faratt" all morning.

Advertising

this Chris Pratt/Anna Faris split is almost as devastating as the Amy Poehler/Will Arnett break up of 2014 — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris broke up and I haven't seen white people this upset since the year Taylor Swift didn't win a Grammy. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 7, 2017

chris pratt and anna faris are getting a divorce....god, please protect ryan reynolds/blake lively and john legend/chrissy teigen amen pic.twitter.com/gAvkJoTRi1 — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 7, 2017

anna faris and chris pratt breaking up affects me in no way but also i feel like im their child and it's my fault somehow — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 7, 2017

Advertising

When you hear that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting a divorce... pic.twitter.com/YxaQ7WKGTa — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 7, 2017

Just woke up and saw that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are breaking up. pic.twitter.com/Tuz6birCZV — Sonya (@sonyaloveslatte) August 7, 2017

I believed in love until Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 7, 2017

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt are separating. Goodnight I don't wanna talk to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Nz1JxyfD4r — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated.



There is no love.



I am breaking my fixed deposits.



There is no point anyway.



To anything. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) August 7, 2017

Me: ugh I hate celebrity gossip can we just let them live their lives

*Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separate*

Me: pic.twitter.com/5VOhZpfjll — Nadine 🌿 (@justdeenie) August 7, 2017

I am v emotional about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating, but on the other hand, hello Chris 😻 pic.twitter.com/qkMYlCzjwy — Rhiannon Farrell (@rhiannonfarrell) August 7, 2017

The person who is happy that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have separated. pic.twitter.com/Pr04DYG8vO — . (@cevansculture) August 7, 2017

Advertising

"Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the seperation of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris"



Us: pic.twitter.com/CPLtI5wKGI — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) August 7, 2017

If you need us, we will be drowning our sorrows in ice cream and wine. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.