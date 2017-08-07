Late on Sunday evening, just when many of us breathed a sigh of relief that none of our favorite Game of Thrones characters were prematurely axed, love died. Never put your guard down, people.
Around 11pm, very fun and very hot celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced via social media that they are "legally separating" after eight years of marriage.
Faris broke the news first on her Instagram and twitter accounts:
And Pratt later released the joint statement via his Facebook page.
The couple has been together since 2007, wed in 2009, and share an adorable 4-year-old boy named Jack. The split has come as a shock to many because the couple was posting pictures of each other on social media up until their separation announcement (I'm not stalking, you're stalking).
The internet took the news pretty hard, and have been mourning the death of "Chrisna Faratt" all morning.
If you need us, we will be drowning our sorrows in ice cream and wine. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.