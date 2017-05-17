Advertising

Over the weekend, a wild theory about Avril Lavigne being replaced by a look-alike went wildly viral. The theory says that as she first started getting famous, Lavigne hired a woman named Melissa to take the brunt of the paparazzi's fascination with her in Los Angeles.

so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look alike on the right) pic.twitter.com/wNSrDVh09i — k (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

Then the theory escalates to the point that Avril Lavigne apparently killed herself in 2003, Melissa replaced her, yada yada yada, there is no Avril Lavigne.

Well on Tuesday, with the rumor long-past mainstream and still unaddressed by Lavigne, the singer decided to tweet a typically angsty photo.

Advertising

Beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Pouring my heart & soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait !!!! pic.twitter.com/M8vBnkP1D4 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 16, 2017

But the obscured face and dim lights didn't do anything to ward off trolling conspiracy truthers, who spammed the singer with variations of "Hi Melissa!" They generally drowned out the real fans, who can't wait for her new comeback album (whether it was recorded by Melissa or not).

Avril would never say "wahoo", Melissa — Kennedy // 22🌻 (@watsonshoImes) May 16, 2017

Advertising

ARE YOU MELISSA OR AVRIL pic.twitter.com/OsrGAj1GIj — 🌸アンソニー🌸 (@smilelikesunny) May 16, 2017

Melissa you ain't slick — kyle (@finaIboy) May 16, 2017

Advertising

In fact, these Melissa-truthers are spamming Lavigne's mentions every single time she tweets, and going back to old tweets to spam with Melissa comments. Here's her sweet tweet about Mother's Day:

Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mother and everyone else's mom's out there! pic.twitter.com/IiBPYyWfFa — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 14, 2017

And here are the responses:

IM VERIFIED BITCH I KNOW YOU GOT THIS NOTIFICATION REPLY TO ME MELISSA SMH — Connor (@ConnorAMiller) May 14, 2017

happy Mother's Day Melissa! :) — Connor (@ConnorAMiller) May 14, 2017

Advertising

that's a funny way to spell melissa — luke (@lukeandersonugl) May 15, 2017

And here's a tweet from May 9, about being back in the studio.

Feels good to be back in the studio again. Love @slimsecrets bars, they're yummy, healthy snacks to have when working #ad #slimsecrets pic.twitter.com/d4Wf1fRsn6 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 9, 2017

Melissa-truthers flocked to it days later, when the conspiracy theory started to trend. Avril Lavigne's definitely heard the rumor by now:

Once we see that pic of Avril and Melissa together, theory debunked — VzA (@ValerieComplex) May 15, 2017

Advertising

Even WikiHow got in on the trolling:

You can pretty much find a "Melissa" response on any recent Lavigne tweet—and it sure doesn't feel like it's going to stop.

But there is one way to stop the conspiracy from snowballing further: addresses it, with a selfie next to Melissa.

Advertising

Then we can all just say it's photoshopped.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.