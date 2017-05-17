Over the weekend, a wild theory about Avril Lavigne being replaced by a look-alike went wildly viral. The theory says that as she first started getting famous, Lavigne hired a woman named Melissa to take the brunt of the paparazzi's fascination with her in Los Angeles.
Then the theory escalates to the point that Avril Lavigne apparently killed herself in 2003, Melissa replaced her, yada yada yada, there is no Avril Lavigne.
Well on Tuesday, with the rumor long-past mainstream and still unaddressed by Lavigne, the singer decided to tweet a typically angsty photo.
But the obscured face and dim lights didn't do anything to ward off trolling conspiracy truthers, who spammed the singer with variations of "Hi Melissa!" They generally drowned out the real fans, who can't wait for her new comeback album (whether it was recorded by Melissa or not).
In fact, these Melissa-truthers are spamming Lavigne's mentions every single time she tweets, and going back to old tweets to spam with Melissa comments. Here's her sweet tweet about Mother's Day:
And here are the responses:
And here's a tweet from May 9, about being back in the studio.
Melissa-truthers flocked to it days later, when the conspiracy theory started to trend. Avril Lavigne's definitely heard the rumor by now:
Even WikiHow got in on the trolling:
You can pretty much find a "Melissa" response on any recent Lavigne tweet—and it sure doesn't feel like it's going to stop.
But there is one way to stop the conspiracy from snowballing further: addresses it, with a selfie next to Melissa.
Then we can all just say it's photoshopped.