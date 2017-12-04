Another man bites the dust: Bryan Singer is officially fired from his latest movie.

The news out of Hollywood just keeps getting darker. On Monday, director Bryan Singer was fired from directorial duties on his upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic to be named "Bohemian Rhapsody."

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Singer's on-set clashes with his star Rami Malek had gotten so confrontational that the studio was forced to let him go.

where in the world is Bryan Singer (also of note: his longtime publicist Simon Halls is no longer repping him 👀) https://t.co/98sLysPbph — Doree Shafrir (@doree) December 4, 2017

Last week, production on the movie was shut down after Singer allegedly refused to show up for work. His bosses blamed the shutdown on Singer's "unexpected unavailability."

Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in the film, complained to the studio, which resulted in a representative from the Directors Guild of America monitoring the set. Tensions must have escalated even further, because Singer and Malek reportedly had a "confrontation, which... did involve Singer throwing an object."

Singer had yet to return to set following the Thanksgiving holiday and an insider claims he is "suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tensions on the set."

In the meantime, Malek fans are celebrating.