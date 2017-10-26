Courtney Stodden returns to relevance sporting a shockingly on-point Melania Trump costume.

We have officially confirmed (not really) the conspiracy theory that Melania Trump employs a body double to stand next to Donald Trump in her place. That body double is Courtney Stodden, because she is apparently identical to Melania Trump.

Here are the two women.

Getty Images

And here is Stodden looking appallingly similar to Melania.

Melania Trump #halloween #melaniatrump A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The last time we talked about Courtney Stodden, we were making fun of her creepy bikini Instagram with her (now ex) husband, Doug "Victor from The X-Files" Hutchinson.

That was back when gossip was gossip—in the blissful summer of 2016—before celebrities became presidents, gossip went political, Melania Trump went first lady, and Courtney Stodden went so far to the backpage of the internet that you actually forgot she ever married a 50-year-old man at the age of 16. That kind of gossip just doesn't cut it in America anymore.

So in a rather genius piece of 2017 self-promotion, Stodden has found herself back in the headlines of our hearts by going straight for the White House.

Behold, Stodden's Melania impression, featuring voice work: