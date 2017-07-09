Advertising

Weeks after Drake Bell got very publicly huffy about his former Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck's wedding, Bell continues to air out his hurt feelings.

In an interview with People, Bell elaborates on how he felt when he found out his on-screen BFF was getting married via Instagram. Bell maintains that there are "no hard feelings" — but it seems like feelings are still raw enough that he was willing to open up about it to the press. "I was caught off guard,” said Bell. “I hadn’t heard of anything about it.”

“He’s been my best friend for 18 years,” explained Bell. “In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

Bell is as surprised as we are that he's back in the news this year. "That was a shock,” he says. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect." Now that he does know, of course, it seems like Bell is enjoying his extra fifteen minutes of fame.

It looks like he's hoping to capitalize on this moment in the spotlight and earn a new gig out of it. Bell is still holding onto fantasies that his co-star (not to mention Nickelodeon) would be up for a reunion. “I would love to [do a reunion],” Bell said. “If it’s done in the right way. I don’t know if a reunion of us doing same characters as in Drake and Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express,” he says. “But it would definitely be fun.” Your move, Josh.

